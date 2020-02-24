Let's get perhaps the most obvious, most painful thing about Matthew Moore's wrestling season out of the way.
Yes, he came up just short of a state title.
He'd likely achieved that elusive feat in almost any other season. Nonetheless, the Mesa Ridge freshman had a memorable run and battled until the very end.
His runner-up finish in the 285-pound division of the Class 4A state championship helped him earn this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor. Moore only lost to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, who won 5-0 to flesh out his prep career with a fourth state title.
Moore went 30-2 this season. His two losses were to Garcia and both came via points, not pins — which are more common to this wrestler.
"I was definitely upset that I lost," Moore said. Then, he backtracked a little. "I was very upset that I lost. But I'm happy it was to him. If I were to lose to anybody, it had to be him."
All season, he proved he's one of the best heavyweights in the state. Want evidence? He twice beat this year's Class 5A state champion Zach Schraeder of Columbine. And eventual two-time 3A state champion and University senior Emanuel Munoz-Alcala's lone loss this season came against Moore.
In other words, Moore is a favorite to win it all next season.
"He's willing to keep working on his trade, and that's what I like," Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. "He knows there's more to do, there's more he can get better at. He's a coachable kid. A lot of times when kids show up with that much talent, they're hard to talk to. ... We're going to try to do our best to steer him in the right direction but that's not going to take much."
For now, Moore will have quite a state tournament run to remember.
He produced pins in his first three matches, including one in 54 seconds. He wasn't nervous or intimidated to wrestle Garcia. They faced each other in the championship match of the highly competitive Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in December, and the Pueblo East senior came out with a 4-0 decision.
Sure, Moore didn't get the ultimate prize this time.
But he's willing to do whatever it takes to win a state title next season. That means hitting the weight room, getting as much mat time as possible, competing in big tournaments.
"I've been groomed to do this my whole life," he said.
—
Just the Facts
Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Freshman
Highlights: Moore ended his freshman season on the state's biggest stage. In the 285-pound final at the Class 4A championship, he lost 5-0 to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, who became a four-time winner. Moore finished with a 30-2 record. Both of his losses were to Garcia.
Favorite team: University of North Carolina
Favorite athlete: J'Den Cox
Favorite movie: Nacho Libre
Favorite school subjects: Science and principal engineering
Biggest inspiration: Mesa Ridge teammate Jared Volcic
—
Other Top Performers
Boys' basketball
Logan Nickel, Peyton
The freshman scored 20 and 16 points in wins over Miami-Yoder and Calhan last week to end the Panthers' regular season. In those two games, he made 10 3-pointers.
Peyton Westfall, Pine Creek
The senior had 23 and 14 points in the Eagles' victories over Palmer and Coronado last week. The performances also helped Pine Creek capped off the regular season with its first league title in program history.
Girls' basketball
Hannah Burg, Falcon
The junior had a season-best 28 points to lead the Falcons to a 70-36 win over Vista Ridge in the regular-season finale. She also hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Nikki Derrell, Sand Creek
The junior scored 16, 18 and 10 points in the Scorpions' wins over Palmer Ridge, Falcon and Air Academy to finish the regular season with a 22-1 record. Sand Creek earned a first-round bye in the state playoffs.
Ice hockey
Phillip Bramble, Cheyenne Mountain
He recorded a hat trick to go along with two assists to help lead the Indians to a 10-4 win over Air Academy on Friday. It was Cheyenne Mountain's fifth straight victory.
Girls' swimming and diving
Caroline Bricker, Cheyenne Mountain
The freshman won two events to help lead the Indians to the Class 4A state championship last week. She set a classification record in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.03 seconds. Later, she captured the 200 breaststroke in 1:02.13.
Maggie Buckley, Rampart
The junior claimed back-to-back diving titles after she scored 529.65 points at the 4A state meet last week. Buckley's performance was followed by Coronado's Lauren Gryboski, who placed second with a 522.15 and was named the classification's Diver of the Year.
Wrestling
Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty
The senior capped off his prep career in style. He won the Class 5A 170-pound title with a 7-1 win over Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese in an all-Pikes Peak region state final to finish with a 40-0 record.
Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
The senior had one of the most dramatic wins at this past weekend's state tournament. He pulled off a last-second takedown to come away with an 8-7 win over Broomfield's Bryant Walker to capture the Class 4A 220 title.