Let's get perhaps the most obvious, most painful thing about Matthew Moore's wrestling season out of the way.

Yes, he came up just short of a state title.

He'd likely achieved that elusive feat in almost any other season. Nonetheless, the Mesa Ridge freshman had a memorable run and battled until the very end.

His runner-up finish in the 285-pound division of the Class 4A state championship helped him earn this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor. Moore only lost to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, who won 5-0 to flesh out his prep career with a fourth state title.

Moore went 30-2 this season. His two losses were to Garcia and both came via points, not pins — which are more common to this wrestler.

"I was definitely upset that I lost," Moore said. Then, he backtracked a little. "I was very upset that I lost. But I'm happy it was to him. If I were to lose to anybody, it had to be him."

All season, he proved he's one of the best heavyweights in the state. Want evidence? He twice beat this year's Class 5A state champion Zach Schraeder of Columbine. And eventual two-time 3A state champion and University senior Emanuel Munoz-Alcala's lone loss this season came against Moore.

In other words, Moore is a favorite to win it all next season.

"He's willing to keep working on his trade, and that's what I like," Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. "He knows there's more to do, there's more he can get better at. He's a coachable kid. A lot of times when kids show up with that much talent, they're hard to talk to. ... We're going to try to do our best to steer him in the right direction but that's not going to take much."

For now, Moore will have quite a state tournament run to remember.

He produced pins in his first three matches, including one in 54 seconds. He wasn't nervous or intimidated to wrestle Garcia. They faced each other in the championship match of the highly competitive Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in December, and the Pueblo East senior came out with a 4-0 decision.

Sure, Moore didn't get the ultimate prize this time.

But he's willing to do whatever it takes to win a state title next season. That means hitting the weight room, getting as much mat time as possible, competing in big tournaments.

"I've been groomed to do this my whole life," he said.

Just the Facts

Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Moore ended his freshman season on the state's biggest stage. In the 285-pound final at the Class 4A championship, he lost 5-0 to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, who became a four-time winner. Moore finished with a 30-2 record. Both of his losses were to Garcia.

Favorite team: University of North Carolina

Favorite athlete: J'Den Cox

Favorite movie: Nacho Libre

Favorite school subjects: Science and principal engineering

Biggest inspiration: Mesa Ridge teammate Jared Volcic

Other Top Performers

Boys' basketball

Logan Nickel, Peyton

The freshman scored 20 and 16 points in wins over Miami-Yoder and Calhan last week to end the Panthers' regular season. In those two games, he made 10 3-pointers.

Peyton Westfall, Pine Creek

The senior had 23 and 14 points in the Eagles' victories over Palmer and Coronado last week. The performances also helped Pine Creek capped off the regular season with its first league title in program history.

Girls' basketball

Hannah Burg, Falcon

The junior had a season-best 28 points to lead the Falcons to a 70-36 win over Vista Ridge in the regular-season finale. She also hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Nikki Derrell, Sand Creek

The junior scored 16, 18 and 10 points in the Scorpions' wins over Palmer Ridge, Falcon and Air Academy to finish the regular season with a 22-1 record. Sand Creek earned a first-round bye in the state playoffs.

Ice hockey

Phillip Bramble, Cheyenne Mountain

He recorded a hat trick to go along with two assists to help lead the Indians to a 10-4 win over Air Academy on Friday. It was Cheyenne Mountain's fifth straight victory.

Girls' swimming and diving

Caroline Bricker, Cheyenne Mountain

The freshman won two events to help lead the Indians to the Class 4A state championship last week. She set a classification record in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.03 seconds. Later, she captured the 200 breaststroke in 1:02.13.

Maggie Buckley, Rampart

The junior claimed back-to-back diving titles after she scored 529.65 points at the 4A state meet last week. Buckley's performance was followed by Coronado's Lauren Gryboski, who placed second with a 522.15 and was named the classification's Diver of the Year.

Wrestling

Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty

The senior capped off his prep career in style. He won the Class 5A 170-pound title with a 7-1 win over Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese in an all-Pikes Peak region state final to finish with a 40-0 record.

Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge

The senior had one of the most dramatic wins at this past weekend's state tournament. He pulled off a last-second takedown to come away with an 8-7 win over Broomfield's Bryant Walker to capture the Class 4A 220 title.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.