It's nearly impossible to talk about Joah Armour without asking about his dad. In fact, the Manitou Springs boys' basketball star seemed rather prepared for the question.
Do you feel like you have to live up to his legacy?
"I look up to him as one of my biggest inspirations but I don't think about it that much," the junior said. "I just try to be myself."
For those who don't know, his dad is Justin Armour. He was a larger-than-life figure within the Mustangs sports community before he went on to play wide receiver at Stanford and for three NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos.
The younger Armour seems to be building his own legacy at his father's alma mater. Last week, he led Manitou Springs with 19 and 25 points in two more blowout wins over Trinidad and Lamar in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League. The Mustangs (12-2, 7-0) have beaten league opponents by at least 16 points this season.
His efforts landed Armour this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
The Mustangs are having an impressive season. They're setting themselves up for a big showdown against The Vanguard School — the 3A state runner-up last year — on Feb. 18. A league title could possibly be on the line in the regular-season finale if both teams stay unbeaten until then.
Manitou Springs has proven it is a hard-to-beat team, highlighted by a 67-50 statement win over St. Mary's. TVS played the Pirates last month and escaped with a 64-62 win.
The St. Mary's win has elevated the Mustangs' expectations, especially after coming off their first losing season in more than a decade. They want to finish 17-2 before the postseason and advance to the state tournament's semifinals; the last time the program accomplished the latter was in 1991, when Armour's dad was playing.
"A lot of people were surprised but I feel like our team wasn't," Armour said about the St. Mary's victory. "We knew what we had to do and we went out and did it."
Every time he steps on the court, he's a game-changer. Opponents know it. Sometimes, they struggle with how to guard him. At 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, he can shoot the ball. He can dunk, he can drive to the basket, he can score with his back to the basket. Basically, he can do it all.
Despite all of his success, he doesn't like to say much.
"He's not really the talkative one during games but after the game, he always talks you up and inspires you a little bit," teammate Isaiah Thomas said. "He tells you you're a good player. I think on the floor, he has great energy. Obviously, he's a great player and he helps drive the team."
And Armour still has one more prep season left.
"The one thing about him is he's gotten better and better every single year that he's been here," Mustangs coach Brian Vecchio said. "And I think he's going to continue to get better until he's done."
—
Joah Armour, Manitou Springs
Sport: Boys' basketball
Year: Junior
Position: Power forward
Highlights: The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Armour led the Mustangs with 19 and 25 points in victories last week over Trinidad and Lamar in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League. He has helped Manitou Springs to a dominant season so far as it has beaten league opponents by at least 16 points.
Favorite team: L.A. Lakers
Favorite athletes: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James
Favorite music artists: Lil Baby and DaBaby
Biggest inspiration: His dad Justin Armour
Favorite school subject: Science
—
Other Top Performers
Boys' basketball
Sam Howery, St. Mary's
The sophomore had 28, 17 and 25 points in wins over Salida, Ellicott and Colorado Springs Christian School last week. He has scored in double figures every game this season.
Randall Days, Widefield
The senior led the Gladiators with 23 points in a 66-60 win over Canon City on Friday and earned his 1,000th career point. He also had 10 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the week, as he scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 81-59 win over Mesa Ridge two days earlier.
Girls' basketball
Peyton Sterk, Doherty
The sophomore collected a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans' 80-42 win over Rampart on Saturday. Earlier in the week, she had 11 points and six rebounds in a 41-39 victory over Liberty.
Ramiyah Byrd, James Irwin
The freshman was all over the stats sheet in the Jaguars' 42-33 win over Dolores Huerta Prep on Jan. 28, finishing with 14 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. She did more of the same in a 46-43 win over Trinidad on Saturday, thanks to 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Ice hockey
Drew Elwell, Cheyenne Mountain
The sophomore scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Liberty on Friday. His first goal came in the first 22 seconds of the game as the Indians went on to win their third straight.
Wrestling
Bella Mitchell, Vista Ridge
The senior pinned her first two opponents before falling to Douglas County's Tristan Kelly in the 161-pound championship match at the girls' Region 3 tournament over the weekend. It was Mitchell's first loss of the season.
Isiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
The freshman dominated at 106 pounds at last weekend's 62nd Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City, Kan. He pinned his first four opponents before facing Newton's Nick Treaster in the title match and losing in a 1-0 decision. That was Blackmon's third loss this season.