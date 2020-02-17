When she touched the wall, St. Mary’s swimmer Caitlin Cairns remembers feeling alone. As if she was the only one in the pool. This was just as she finished the 50-yard freestyle at last weekend’s Class 3A state girls’ swimming and diving championship.
She was expecting other hands on both sides of her doing the exact same feat.
But for a moment, she was all by herself.
Cairns turned her body toward the digital clock and was stunned: 23.09 seconds, a classification record. The runner-up, Erie’s Payten Irwin, didn’t come in until more than a second later — at 24.46. That performance gave Cairns a much-needed confidence boost as she moved on to the 100 butterfly, an event in which she had finished as the runner-up in her three previous state tournament appearances; this time, she broke through and finished in first place in 55.27.
Those efforts helped Cairns land this week’s Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
A couple days later, the University of Nebraska-bound swimmer still felt surprised about her gold medals. She also contributed to two of the Pirates’ relays.
“I didn’t expect to go that fast and it was just shocking and made me really, really happy,” she said. “I was hoping to drop time and I just wanted to win. I managed to accomplish that. It was just on a bigger scale than I expected.”
One person who couldn’t miss Cairns’ last high school swim meet was her coach. Brigid Jacques came off her maternity leave early to coach during the week leading up to the state championship.
“I was honored that she trusted me with her taper for such an important meet and so flattered that she wanted me to coach her,” said Jacques, who gave birth seven weeks ago. “Not only that, but I simply couldn’t miss her senior state meet. This was a very important meet for her, and I just had to be there.”
The previous state record in the 50 freestyle was 23.50 seconds, set in 2017 by Aspen’s Kennidy Quist. Cairns wasn’t thinking about breaking a record. She just wanted to finish first.
But once she saw her time, she started pumping her arms in celebration.
In that moment, she was all by herself.