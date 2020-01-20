Inside a nearly packed gym, Billie Fiore crossed midcourt and dribbled to her right. Her defender shadowed her every move, but she crossed the ball over and took a step back behind the 3-point line.
Nailed it!
Even as the ball went in, Fiore hung her arm in the air for just a moment as the crowd roared. That shot gave the Falcons a one-point lead in overtime in an eventual 64-61 win over Palmer Ridge on Wednesday night. It also punctuated an impressive night for the sophomore, who set a school record with seven 3-pointers and tied another one with 29 points.
That performance in particular helped Fiore land this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor. In their other two victories last week, the Falcons needed just 15 and nine points from her.
Even after the Palmer Ridge game, Fiore didn't truly know what she had done. It wasn't until she made it inside the locker room that a teammate pointed out that she had hit seven 3s.
"I honestly I don't remember a lot of the game," she said. "It was intense. The crowd was crazy. It was so loud I couldn't hear myself think."
Her coach, Tarike Adams, also didn't know how many long balls his sophomore guard had hit until he settled down and looked at the stat sheet. One word came to mind.
Wow.
"The greatest thing about this is, we didn't force-feed her the ball," the coach said. "She didn't hog the ball. This all came in the flow of our offense. Everything that happened came within the construct of our game plan. That's what makes it so special. She found open spots. Her teammates found her."
As exciting as the win over Palmer Ridge was, the matchup with Air Academy — a Class 4A state semifinalist last season — truly set the tone for perhaps the rest of the season. The Falcons played the Kadets to start off last week and won 50-37.
"It gave them momentum for the rest of the week," Adams said. "It gave them more confidence."
They went on to beat Palmer Ridge in OT and later cruised to a 69-31 win over Vista Ridge to improve to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
But the Falcons — whose leading scorer is junior Hannah Burg, with 12.5 points per game — have a lot left to prove this season. They face Cheyenne Mountain (9-3, 3-1) and Sand Creek (11-1, 4-0) in their next two league games.
"We're kind of in the shadows," said Fiore, whose Falcons finished 10-15 last season. "No one's saying, 'Oh, we have to play Falcon.' But that Air Academy game set our confidence really high."
—
Billie Fiore, Falcon
Sport: Girls' basketball
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Fiore scored a career-best 29 points with seven 3-pointers in a 64-61 overtime victory over Palmer Ridge on Wednesday. In the Falcons' other two wins last week, they needed just 15 and nine points from Fiore, who averages under just 10 points.
Favorite team: University of Washington
Favorite athlete: Kelsey Plum
Favorite music artist: Eminem
Favorite pump-up song: "Not Afraid" by Eminem
Biggest inspiration: Her mom Annie
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite movie: The "Fast and Furious" franchise
—
Other Top Performers
Boys' basketball
Javonte Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain
The senior had a career-high 50 points in a 78-66 win Wednesday over Discovery Canyon before he added 34 two days later against Palmer Ridge. Those performances gave him 1,405 career points, putting him atop Cheyenne Mountain's all-time scoring list.
Girls' basketball
Taryn Lindsey, Doherty
The junior had 19 points and six assists in a 62-40 win over Fountain-Fort Carson on Saturday to give the Trojans their first loss this season. Lindsey shot 50 percent from the field for Doherty (6-6, 3-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League), and it was the eighth time this season she scored in double figures.
Hannah Burg, Falcon
The junior scored 15, 10 and 16 points in wins over Air Academy, Palmer Ridge and Vista Ridge last week to help lead the Falcons to a 10-3 overall record and 4-0 in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Ice hockey
Spencer Lehmkuhl, Doherty
The goalie had eight saves in the Spartans' 8-0 win Saturday over Liberty. It was the third time this season Doherty had produced a shutout en route to a 9-0 overall record.
Stratton Miller, Pine Creek
The goalie posted his third shutout this season in a 5-0 win Friday over Cheyenne Mountain. He had 12 saves. The Eagles (7-0-1) faced Palmer on Monday before going head-to-head with Doherty (9-0) on Wednesday night.
Wrestling
Jake Hamilton, Colorado Springs Christian School
The senior had a dominant run at the Pueblo Centennial Bulldog Invitational over the weekend. He produced two pins and a 5-0 decision over Mesa Ridge's Isaiah Brown to capture the 152-pound title.