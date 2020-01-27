It's not an easy thing to admit, but Coronado High School wrestler Angel Flores was humbled by a loss not too long ago.
It happened at last month's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in Greeley, where he fell to nationally ranked Daniel Cardenas of Pomona in a 138-pound semifinal match. Flores ended up settling for third place, but the loss at one of the state's most challenging tournaments shifted his senior year plans.
So, he made a change.
Last weekend, he won the 126 title at the 20th annual Colorado Springs Metro Championships. He collected two pins and produced a 15-4 major decision over Peyton's Robert Warkentine in their finals match. It was his third straight tournament title, as he improved his season record to 27-1.
The performance helped Flores earn this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
"Getting down there's not so bad but being able to wrestle for three rounds is a little difficult," he said about changing weight classes. "But once I get adjusted to the weight, I'll be ready to go by the time state comes."
The transition has taken some time but Flores believes it'll pay off. He wants a state title to cap off his prep career. Last season, he took fourth at 132 pounds in the Class 4A championships and finished his junior campaign with just two losses.
Many wrestlers start off the season in a higher weight class before dropping down to their desired weight.
"Our goal is to be a state champion," Coronado coach Matt Brickell said. "Our expectation of him and his expectations are to win out the rest of the season and hopefully bring home a state title. If that doesn't happen, we're going to do the best we can."
The Cougars have produced 14 state champions under Brickell's watch. Coronado grad Henry Cejudo went on to become an Olympic gold medalist and later a UFC champion.
After his lone loss this season, Flores knew what he had to do.
He changed up his diet. He's eating healthier, drinking more water and avoiding things like soda. That said, he's doing it safely and under the supervision of his coach.
On Monday afternoon, Brickell had his wrestlers run intervals at the school's track. Guess who was usually first, even when the Cougars got down to their final runs. Yes, it was Flores.
In other words, he feels good about his transition.
"I got beat by a really good kid and it got me thinking," Flores said. "It's my senior year and I really want to win the state title."
—
Angel Flores, Coronado
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Highlights: Flores had a solid performance at the 20th annual Colorado Springs Metro Championships over the weekend, as he completed his final tournament run with his third straight title. At 126 pounds, he produced two pins and a 15-4 major decision in the championship over Peyton's Robert Warkentine. Flores finished with a 27-1 record.
Favorite team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite athlete: Austin DeSanto of Iowa wrestling
Favorite music artist: J. Cole
Favorite pump-up song: Kid Ink's "Hell & Back"
Biggest inspiration: Former Coronado wrestler Henry Cejudo
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite movie: Karate Kid
—
Other Top Performers
Boys' basketball
Javonte Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain
The senior led the Indians with 37 points and 15 rebounds in a 69-53 win over Pueblo South on Saturday. Earlier in the week, he had 31 and 39 points in victories over Air Academy and Falcon. Cheyenne Mountain boasts a perfect 15-0 record.
Girls' basketball
Josephine Howery, St. Mary's
The senior scored 19 and 26 points, respectively, in victories over Buena Vista and Florence last week. In the latter, she came away with 10 rebounds. The Pirates (11-1) won by a combined score of 117-52. Howery has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.
Jerika Moore, Canon City
The senior notched her 1,000th career point in the Tigers' 51-40 win over Mesa Ridge on Saturday. It was part of a double-double with 12 rebounds for Canon City (12-3), which has won 12 straight.
Ice hockey
Jett Fogg, Doherty
The goalie made 28 stops in the Spartans' 1-0 win over Aspen on Saturday. It was his fourth shutout of the season.
Wrestling
Adriana Dorado Marin, Falcon
The junior became the first girl wrestler to produce a podium finish at the COS Metro tournament over the weekend. She took fourth at 113 pounds. She secured at least sixth place after she pinned Doherty's Roberto Webb in the quarterfinals. Ultimately, Marin settled for fifth after an injury default in her final match.
Isaiah Brown, Mesa Ridge
The senior ended his COS Metro tournament run in dramatic fashion. Heading into the finals, his Grizzlies owned only a 192.5-191.5 advantage over Cheyenne Mountain. He came through in the final match of Saturday evening, thanks to a back-and-forth, 11-10 decision over Discovery Canyon's Dylan Ruane to give the Grizzlies the team title.
Girls' swimming and diving
Charlotte Kline, Fountain Valley
Kline won two events at the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invitational over the weekend. She captured the 100- and 50-yard freestyle, with the former event in a Class 4A-qualifying time of 57.04 seconds.