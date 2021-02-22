Amyah Moore was in sixth grade when Harrison coach Charles Thomas first laid eyes on his future girls’ basketball star.
“I saw this skinny little girl dribbling in the hallway,” said Thomas, who was coaching the girls’ basketball team at Fox Meadows at the time. “She was doing crossovers, going behind the back, and I’m like, ‘Who is she?’ And I begged her for a month to come play.”
Eventually, Thomas’ pleading worked. Moore joined the basketball team.
And the rest is history.
Flash forward to her senior year and Moore is leading the state averaging 27.2 points per game and holds the Harrison girls’ basketball record in career points with 1,415 — and counting.
“Even back in sixth grade she had skills that were just above people,” Thomas said. “Not a lot of people have that natural skill, and then on top of that go get it, that want, and that’s what gets her going. She has that dog in her.”
Last week that fight and competitive fire was on full display as Moore scored 38 of her team’s 42 points in a two-point loss to Coronado to earn the title of Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week. She nearly had a triple-double as well, pulling down 17 rebounds and making seven steals. Earlier in the week she had 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 59-51 win over Widefield.
Through her senior year Moore averages 56 percent of her team’s total scoring, and has a double-double average with 27.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and also averages 5.6 steals.
“It’s a big role to play, and it’s actually pretty hard, but I know I have to do it for my team,” Moore said. “It is a lot of weight but I’m balancing it, and my teammates help me a lot. They pick me up when I’m not making shots and they make sure that I’m still in the game.”
Moore is undoubtedly the player every opposing team keys in on, but so far, no team has found an effective defense to stop the 5-foot-9 ball of fire.
“Coronado tried a triangle-and-two to try to get her, and just couldn’t do it,” Thomas said. “Her ball handling and her IQ is so high. She knows what to do and where to go and make that pass to her teammates when she needs to.”
Moore doesn’t shy away from the added pressure, though. In fact, she welcomes it.
“I love competition, so when they double me I love it,” Moore said. “I’ll find a way to get the ball and I’m always trying to compete against other people. Even though they don’t know it, I actually love when they play hard against me and it makes me better. I don’t mind any competition against me.”
Thomas said he frequently has coaches in awe of Moore’s athleticism after games, some tabbing her as the best female athlete they’ve ever seen.
“She is just a special athlete, especially on the basketball floor,” Thomas said.
Moore is shooting 57 percent from the field, has eight double doubles and two triple doubles through nine games.
Moore has had a double-figure average nearly her entire high school career. She averaged 9.8 points as a freshman, before jumping to 19.7 as a sophomore and 21.8 as a junior. But a vast improvement in her rebounding as a senior has boosted her already impressive stat line.
Despite her efforts, Harrison is 3-6 heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Moore, who has big Division I dreams, said she is happy just to be on the court.
“The only thing I want to do this year is play,” Moore said. “I can’t really focus on the wins and losses, even though I love to win, and when we lose it can get frustrating. But when we play hard I can’t complain.”