Class 4A
Coronado
Coach: Tyler Philipsen (eight years)
Last year: 6-4 (3-1 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Anastasia Anda, sr.; Lelanie Betts, sr.; Madeline Davis, sr., Anna Griffin, sr.; Gracie Nowlan, jr.; Amara Roterdam, sr.; Georgia Sharbino, jr.
Other top athletes: Scarlet Leifer, fr.
Outlook: "We have a great blend of experience and youth this year with all singles players returning and the addition of a great freshman player, as well as several girls with experience at state in doubles," Philipsen said. "The girls come in with great experience, but I also see their potential to grow and improve greatly throughout the season."
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Brian Thirkell (10 years)
Last year: 6-4 (3-4 Region 1)
Returning athletes: Annabelle Abair, sr., No. 4 doubles; Karinne Bratkowsky, jr., No. 1 doubles; Kaley Muensterman, sr., No. 4 doubles; Sachi Rohilla, sr., No. 1 doubles.
Outlook: "I am excited to see this enthusiastic group of student-athletes working together to build a team and learn a lifelong sport," Thirkell said.
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Lisa Felice (15 years)
Last year: 4-6 (3-4 Region 7)
Returning athletes: Madison Andert, sr., singles; Kylee Bunnell, sr., No. 1 singles.
Outlook: "My singles players have experience," Felice said. "Kylee Bunnell has been No. 1 for the past three years. This will be Madison's second year playing a singles spot."
Palmer
Coach: Paul Bernier (22 years)
Last year: 1-8 (1-3 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Emerald Doyle, Erin Egan, Ashton Kiepke, Adriana Lopez, Jolay Reed, Kiara Ortiz.
Outlook: "Lots of new girls this season came out for the team," Bernier said. "Several with experience and high skill levels."
Palmer Ridge
Coaches: Skip Wells, Dawn Kruger and Charlie Capek (12 years)
Last year: 7-3 (4-2 Region 1)
Returning athletes: Keelie Bennett, sr.; Katie Betz, jr.; Kate Douglas, sr.; Abby Kugler, sr.; Tessa Rothwell, jr.; Regina Park, sr.; Lyna Truong, so.
Other top athletes: Alexis Ellison, fr.
Outlook: "All but two of last year's state qualifiers are returning this year," the coaches said in a questionnaire. "We have three players that moved up from JV last year that have improved a lot. They are Katrina Weiskircher, Charlotte Hauke and Danielle Day. Alexis Ellis is a freshman and has played many tournaments in the area."
Sand Creek
Coach: Pam Rogers (three years)
Last year: 7-3 (4-2 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Janae Kite, jr.; Nina Gonzales, sr.; Taylor Graveen, so.; Hailey Nesenson, sr.; Faith Strong, jr.; Marielin Tuston, so.
Outlook: "Janae Kite, Faith Strong, and Taylor Graveen have worked hard on their game in the offseason," Rogers said. "Their dedication to tennis is visible by their improved level of play."
Widefield
Coach: Joe Griebel (14 years)
Last year: 9-1 (5-0 Region 7)
Returning athletes: Kailani Peru, sr., No. 2 singles.
Other top athletes: Rileigh Hambly, jr.; Hailie Morehead, jr.; Kaley Newman, so., No. 1 singles; Maddie Rodrigues, sr.; Lizette Samora, sr.
Class 3A
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Randy Stephens (33 years)
Last year: 5-7 (0-4 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Ruby Boswell, jr., No. 3 singles; Kayla Mercks, jr., No. 2 singles; Reagan Morin, so.; No. 1 singles; Regan Sanchez, sr., No. 1 doubles; Lindsay Schaap, jr., No. 2 doubles; Hope Sweatman, jr., No. 2 doubles.
Other top athletes: Mary Scoggins, so., No. 1 doubles.
Outlook: "Solid group of returning players joined by some new athletic players that will pick things up quickly," Stephens said.
Colorado Springs School
Coach: Colleen Patton Campbell (four years)
Last year: 9-2 (3-2 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Zoe Bain, jr.; Audrey Barber, so.; Ella Brintnall, so.; Kate Griffin, sr.; Lydia Morgan, jr.; Whitney Richardi, jr.; Abrielle Stikeleather, sr.; Sophie Szabo, sr.; Hina Suzuki, sr.; Jules Thompson, jr.
Outlook: "This is our year to win regionals," Patton Campbell said. "We have a lot of seniors, and juniors. We got a close second last year."
The Vanguard School
Coach: Dina Fuqua (28 years)
Last year: 7-3 (2-1 Region 6)
Returning athletes: Erin Dornan, sr.; Raina Fagans, jr.; Jaden Fuqua, jr.; Aidan Glaser, so.; Sophia Guevara, so.; Grace Lee, sr.; Hannah Martin, jr.; Elly Redd, jr.; Isis Rivera, jr.; Jordyn Van Manen, so.
Other top athletes: Cortney Arrasmith, sr.
Outlook: "I am excited that every one of my varsity players is very experienced from No. 1 singles to No. 4 doubles," coach Fuqua said. "On any given day almost all of my players can beat each other. We will be very strong from top to bottom."
Schools not listed did not report.