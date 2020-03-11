CLASS 5A
Doherty
Coach: Colin Prater (first year)
Last year: The Spartans had one state qualifier last season, in Kat Kachel, who finished 49th overall.
Returning athletes: Jenna Bistline, so.; Savannah Daniels, jr.; Kat Kachel, jr.; Peyton Kramer, so.
Outlook: "Excited to begin my coaching career and help the girls develop into better players," Prater said. "Excited to share my love of the game as well."
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Matthew Sutter (first year)
Returning athletes: Jessika Carkin, sr.; Tedi Corn, so.
Other top athletes: Shawnee Phillips.
Outlook: "We are excited to continue to create a culture that fosters the life lessons that can be taught through the game of golf," Sutter said. "Our student-athletes have been working very hard and we are excited to grow together as individuals and a team."
Palmer
Coach: Chris Rego (four years)
Other top athletes: Lily Bauer, sr.
Outlook: "We have a veteran team returning and a great newcomer that will make an impact right off the bat," Rego said. "I think we have a chance to go top three in some events this year and maybe win one along the way."
Pine Creek
Coach: Janean Jubic (three years)
Returning athletes: Suzie Carlson, so.; Sydney Malone, jr.; Halen McBride, sr.; Rebecca Minton, jr.
Other top athletes: Megan Carlson, fr.
Outlook: "We have a lot of players back and we are excited about their growth and progress," Jubic said.
Rampart
Coach: Jen Morris (three years)
Returning athletes: Emily Barber, jr.; Madison Brown, so.; Mara Danner, jr.; Emma Gilman, jr.; Olivia Gilman, so.; Grace Konz, so.; Courtney Thompson, sr.
Outlook: "I always look forward to golf season," Morris said. "Not necessarily the weather but I really enjoy spending time on the golf course with the girls getting to know them in a different capacity."
Vista Ridge
Coach: Devin Allen (four years)
Returning athletes: Niccole Bergland, sr.; Mia DeSaussure, jr.; Natalia Wilbor, so.
Outlook: "Seeing the progress and improvement in our young women," Allen said.
CLASS 4A
Coronado
Coach: Kelly Hodge (six years)
Last year: The Cougars produced four state qualifiers. They finished in a tie for fifth place.
Returning athletes: Addie Frisbie, jr.; Kate Griffin, sr.
Outlook: "This will be a rebuilding season, with two players remaining from the CSML champ team (in) 2018 and 2019," Hodge said, "and placing fifth at state. Most excited to see senior Kate Griffin lead the team this year and her effort to place in the top five at state."
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Mark Liggett (six years)
Returning athletes: Christina Cheng, jr.; Mena Song Lew, jr.
Falcon
Coach: Carl Williams (first year)
Returning athletes: Emy Fothergill, jr.; Katie Greenberg, jr.; Amanda Hoelting, jr.; Lakin Hopkins, jr.; Mackenzie Rodgers, sr.; Jaslyn Williams, jr.
Outlook: "Watching my athletes grow and vastly improve their skills," Williams said.
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Monte Fetters (eight years)
Returning athletes: Sarah Bentley, so.; Annabelle Flores, jr.
Other top athletes: Katlynn Gaster, so.; Jena Jenkins, jr.
Outlook: "Grizzlies will be lead by Bentley and Flores, experienced golfers looking to have a good season in 2020," Fetters said.
Sand Creek
Coach: Nathan Wood (two years)
Returning athletes: Kalli Adsit, jr.; Araya Niklason, so.
Other top athletes: Solaye Guevara-Taube, jr.; Katelyn Petty, fr.
Outlook: "We have some athletes on the team (that) show a lot of potential," Wood said. "We are looking forward to a season of growth."
CLASS 3A
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Micahel Kuyper (four years)
Last year: The Lions produced one state qualifier in Leanne Telle, who finished 15th overall.
Returning athletes: Samantha Boals, sr.; Leanne Telle, jr.
Outlook: "Winning conference, possibly winning state," Kuyper said about his team's expectations.
Manitou Springs
Coach: Ken Vecchio (18 years)
Returning athletes: Sierra Dooley, jr.; Lilly Dyer, jr.
Outlook: "There are some young athletic girls coming out this year who could become pretty good players," Vecchio said.
St. Mary's
Coach: Grady Castle (five years)
Returning athletes: Ashari Gordon, Corinne Logeman, Emmat White, Lydia Yi.
Outlook: "Our team has the goal of winning our Tri-Peaks League this year, and we think it's within reach!" Castle said.
The Classical Academy
Coach: Bob Gravelle (nine years)
Last year: The Titans produced four state qualifiers last season and finished fourth in the team standings.
Returning athletes: Tori DeLeon, jr.; Maddie Fontana, so.; Morgan Mullins, so.; Fionna O'Halloran, jr.
Other top athletes: Allie DeLeon, so.
Outlook: "We lost five great seniors to graduation, including two of the top four that finished fourth at the 3A state tournament, best in school history," Gravelle said. "With no seniors on the team this year, but with the five returning and six new members this year, the outlook will be one of rebuilding. The potential is there to still be competitive."
Teams not listed did not report