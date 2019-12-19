Sawyer Wilson was most comfortable at the end of the season and it showed.
The Classical Academy freshman dealt with a typical adjustment from middle school cross country, where races are 1.5 or 2 miles, to high school’s 3.1-mile races, but she had more to worry about than longer training runs.
“Coming into it … I’m not like super tall. I don’t have very long legs, so I kinda just doubted myself and doubted my abilities,” Wilson said. “Knowing that I’m only a freshman also … I just had a lot of doubts.”
Any questioning of her ability should’ve faded early. Wilson won her high school debut at the Widefield meet in 19 minutes, 13 seconds.
“She also raised her game a level, maybe two or three levels," TCA coach Alan Versaw said. "I was not prepared to see the kind of success we saw from her.
“She was running like a highly accomplished veteran by the middle of the season.”
Her confidence definitely grew as the season progressed.
By season’s end, Wilson owned the fastest time of any area runner at the state meet - a personal-best of 18:44.5 that helped the Titans to the Class 3A state title - to earn Gazette Preps girls’ cross country Peak Performer of the Year.
“I think overall it went really well just coming into high school,” Wilson said. “I mean, it was a pretty big change from junior high to high school. I feel like overall, I wouldn’t have changed anything.”
She does plan to start next year with a little more confidence, partly because she realized at the state meet, a hilly course around Norris-Penrose Event Center, her stature isn’t much of a negative.
“Shorter legs, my coach had told me, are good for running up hills with shorter strides,” Wilson said.
“She’s small. On a course where you’ve got to make a lot of adjustments … the bigger runner you are, the more the adjustments take out of you,” Versaw said.
While she finished second at state, Wilson will start her sophomore year as the defending Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League champion.
“I feel like going in, just being more confident in myself and knowing I can do anything I put my mind to," Wilson said. "Height and length of legs doesn’t define me.
“I started to realize even though there are girls that are three years older than me, that doesn’t mean that I’m not as good or I can’t keep up with them.”