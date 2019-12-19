The result was the same for The Classical Academy’s girls’ cross country team in 2019, but the process for coach Alan Versaw was much different.
A year ago, the Titans topped the podium at the Class 3A state cross country meet behind two strong senior runners: Kaylee Thompson and Katie Flaherty.
This year, Versaw earned The Gazette Preps girls’ cross country coach of the year for guiding the Titans to repeat while younger runners took the lead.
“I was coaching more in the traditional sense,” Versaw said.
That meant monitoring the workload and health of Sawyer Wilson, a freshman, and sophomore Kennedy McDonald, TCA’s top two at the end of the season.
“I feel like (high school cross country) was a pretty big change, but my coach, he did an amazing job in just transitioning me and knowing what was best for me,” Wilson said.
Wilson placed second, McDonald fourth and senior Rebecca Thompson was 15th to lead TCA to a team score of 50. Faith Christian was second with 88 points.
At the beginning of the season it was D’Evelyn, which finished eighth, that looked to threaten the repeat run, but the Titans outperformed the Jaguars at a couple early meets.
“You can get complacent in a situation like that,” Versaw said.
Faith Christian and Basalt, the eventual second- and third-place teams, came on as the season wore on to keep the pressure on the Titans since they didn’t meet before state.
“We came to state meet not knowing quite what to expect from those teams,” Versaw said.
“It forces them to come to the starting line with a little more sense of urgency.”
If the Titans can continue to push themselves it seems possible the Titans could add more to the trophy case in the coming years.
The Titans will lose Thompson and Kotryna Obergfell, TCA’s No. 4 at state to graduation. The good news is sophomore Sophia Valentine and freshman Kyra Shaner finished just a couple seconds behind Obergfell at state and Adia Byron, another freshman, crossed about 30 seconds later.
“It can be a whole lot of fun to coach this team if they make the choices that take them in that direction,” Versaw said.