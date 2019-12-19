FIRST TEAM
Sawyer Wilson, The Classical Academy, Fr.
Wilson’s foray into high school cross country could hardly of gone better. Her second-place showing in the Class 3A state meet in 18 minutes, 44.5 seconds - the fastest state time of any area runner regardless of classification - led the Titans to the team title.
Prior to state, Wilson won the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League meet by nearly 30 seconds and placed second in the regional meet.
Hope Stark, Cheyenne Mountain, So.
Stark ran a 18:46.2 to be the area’s top finisher in the Class 4A at Norris-Penrose Event Center, placing sixth and leading the Indians to 12th in the team standings.
She was fourth in her regional race and second in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meet, trailing Air Academy’s Ella Chura by seven seconds.
Kylie Simshauser, Florence, Jr.
Simshauer’s 19:02 was fourth in the 3A state race and third amongst all area runners.
The Florence junior dominated the Tri Peaks League race, running 18:53.84 to win nearly a minute. She also placed fourth in the Region 2 race at Monument Valley Park.
Jocelyn Millican, Palmer Ridge, Fr.
Millican’s first state meet ended with a 12th-place showing in 4A, crossin in 19:03.4 and leading the Bears to fifth in the team standings.
She was third in the Region 2, finishing five seconds behind the winner, and at the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference race at Air Academy.
Kennedy McDonald, The Classical Academy, So.
The Titans’ No. 2 runner at state finished in 19:04.5, about 20 seconds behind Wilson, to win her second team title in as many years.
McDonald added a third-place finish in the Region 2 race and placed second in the Colorado Springs Metro League race to give the Titans a 1-2 finish and league championship.
Second team
Ella Chura, Air Academy, So.
Maren Busath, Palmer Ridge, Jr.
Aubrey Surage, Lewis-Palmer, Jr.
Dylan Teeples, Air Academy, So.
Tatum Miller, Air Academy, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Air Academy: Chloe Fair, Fr.; Zoe Lachnidt, So.; Brooke Moss, Jr. Olivia Novy, Jr.; Chelsea Webber, So.
Cheyenne Mountain: Josie Diffendaffer, So.; Jensen Enterman, Sr.; Brooke Heinicke, Jr.; Breanne Raley, Jr.
Colorado Springs Christian School: Anna Newman, Sr.; Elle Stevens, So.
Colorado Springs School: Kate Griffin, Sr.
Coronado: Grace Abernethy, Sr.; Mel Sartain, Jr.
Discovery Canyon: Emma Barron, Sr.; Abigail Braun, Sr.; Isabella Fife, Jr.; Emma Lindsey, So.; Ellie Linnenburger, Jr.
Doherty: Mikayla Cox, Sr.
Elizabeth: Caela Benkendorf, Jr.; Ella Hedman, Fr.; Masen Loeks, So.
Ellicott: Jaylene Gutierrez-Hermosillo, Fr.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Emily Hamilton, Sr.
Fountain Valley: Jessie Prantl, Fr.
Liberty: Haley Barrington, So.
Palmer: Leah Goodloe, Sr.; Adele Havlick, Fr.; Julia Solano, Sr.; Brier Witherow, Fr.
Palmer Ridge: Anna Busath, Sr.; Riley Colby, Sr.; Audrey Gulig, Sr.; Melanie Sauter, So.; Katie Wotta, So.
Peyton: Cecilia Richardson, So.
Pine Creek: Kayla Anderson, So.; Madelyn Blazo, So.; Lauren Boutell, Fr.; Brooke Coleman, Sr.; Makala Jaramillo, Fr.
Rampart: Mollie Roden, Jr.
The Classical Academy: Adia Byron, Fr.; Kotryna Obergfell, Sr.; Kyra Shaner, Fr.; Rebecca Thompson, Sr.; Sophia Valentine, So.
The Vanguard School: Ella Johnson, So.; Madi Moen, Sr.
Widefield: Sophia Mena, Jr.; Cassandra Nelson, Fr.