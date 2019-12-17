Prospective athletes must feel comfortable approaching Samm White.
In addition to Cheyenne Mountain field hockey, White plays for Club Lewy in Monument. She said a few younger girls there have recognized her based on reputation.
“They just came up to me and said, ‘You’re Samm White!’,” the senior said. “And I was like ... I don’t know what’s happening, but I love it.”
The Indians midfielder, The Gazette’s Peak Performer of the Year, has served as a builder and an ambassador in an area with just three high school teams.
With higher stakes and elevated competition coming soon in college, White needed to use her final year of high school to prepare. She focused more on passing, but still managed to lead the Pikes Peak region's teams with a career-high 16 points (seven goals, two assists) in 15 games. She added a team-high 64 steals.
“I was trying to work on working as a unit and playing as a team,” White said. “A lot of the time, with Cheyenne being such a young program, I’ve felt like I can just take it and go.
“Since I’m playing in college next year, I needed to learn how to play with my teammates and use my teammates.”
The building continues. She’s headed to Division II Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The program is just three years old.
“It’s really interesting to get to start and build that program, so I’m excited,” White said.
“It’ll be very different because people are there to play, not to hang out. They’re there to play field hockey because they love it.”
The Indians lost 10 or more games three of the four years she was on the roster. Her senior year, during which she was a captain, saw just a 4-10-1 mark. White said it went “just about as well as expected,” and a lot of fun was had.
Even though the results weren’t there, the future is brighter.
“I’ve seen so much growth,” she said, pointing to a youth program and “come try field hockey” days at the high school. “I have people come up to me and tell me they want to play field hockey.”
There’s that approachability factor again.
“She’s a future coach,” her father, Charlie White, said. “She’s got the mentality of a coach, and that’s a builder. That’s what I see in her.”