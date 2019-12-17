FIRST TEAM
Kirsten Hinderberger, senior forward, Palmer Ridge
In a season where Palmer Ridge relied on scoring by committee, Hinderberger was the only Bear to hit double digits in points with four goals and two assists.
Abbey Luce, senior forward, Cheyenne Mountain
Luce was second on the team with 12 points (five goals, two assists). She scored twice in the Indians’ senior game against Liberty, a 3-2 victory.
Kaitlyn Luce, senior forward, Cheyenne Mountain
Unrelated to Abbey Luce but with nearly identical statistics, Kaitlyn averaged 0.7 points per game and added 21 steals.
Tessa Morse, junior midfield, Liberty
Morse led the Lancers with five goals, including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory against Denver East on Sept. 23.
Samm White, senior midfield, Cheyenne Mountain
White paced the area with 16 points (seven goals, two assists) while focusing on passing and acting as part of a team.
Molly Matheson, senior midfield, Liberty
Coming off a knee injury, Matheson led the team in assists with five and shots on goal with 15.
Caitlyn Tabeling, senior midfield/forward, Liberty
Among the team leaders in minutes played, Tabeling tied for second in goals (four) and was second in points (11) for the Lancers.
Heather Young, senior midfield/forward, Palmer Ridge
Appearing in 15 games, Young chipped in a goal, two assists and 52 steals.
Hannah Hermann, sophomore defender, Palmer Ridge
The only underclassman on this list, Hermann led the team with 21 shots on goal — nearly 1.5 per game. She scored twice in the Bears’ playoff game, a 3-2 loss to Cherry Creek.
Olivia Tighe, junior defender, Palmer Ridge
Tighe registered five steals on three separate occasions.
Reece Wagers, senior goalkeeper, Palmer Ridge
Wagers was a mainstay in net for the Bears and allowed six goals on 47 shots with two shutouts this season.
Honorable mentions:
Hannah Tellez, senior forward, Palmer Ridge; Elena Statham, senior forward, Palmer Ridge; Kate Gassman, sophomore forward, Cheyenne Mountain; Riley Enget, junior midfielder, Palmer Ridge; Kalei Kochevar, senior midfielder, Palmer Ridge; Emma Steinbruner, sophomore midfielder, Cheyenne Mountain; Olivia Ruth, junior midfielder, Liberty; Kristiana Klein, sophomore midfielder, Cheyenne Mountain; Alana Packer, freshman defender, Liberty; Haley Edge, junior goalkeeper, Liberty