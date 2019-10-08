5d81bdaa8e332.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

Football

1. Pine Creek

The Eagles, 4-1, climbed up to No. 3 in the MaxPreps’ Colorado rankings, trailing only Cherry Creek and Valor Christian, after beating No. 9 Palmer Ridge last week.

2. Palmer Ridge (4-1)

3. Discovery Canyon (4-1)

At No. 21, the Thunder are the area’s third and final team in the state’s Top 25.

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (1-5)

5. Florence (5-0)

Boys’ Soccer

1. Rampart

The Rams (10-0) remain atop MaxPreps’ state rankings after a 9-1 win over Palmer. Rampart will look to remain unbeaten following a busy week of league play with matches against Fountain-Fort Carson, Liberty and Doherty.

2. Air Academy (7-3)

3. Pine Creek (6-2)

4. Atlas Prep

The Gryphons (8-0-1) got back into the rankings with a draw against Salida and a 2-0 win over Arrupe Jesuit last week.

5. Discovery Canyon (8-2)

Softball

1. Coronado

The Cougars (19-2) jumped into the top 50 of the state rankings after three more wins last week and clinched the Colorado Springs Metro League title.

2. Elizabeth (14-7)

3. Mesa Ridge (14-6)

4. Rampart (15-7)

5. Vista Ridge (12-9)

Volleyball

1. Rampart

The Rams’ bid for a perfect season ended with a loss to Chatfield, but Rampart (12-1) holds on to the region’s top spot after dropping to sixth in the statewide ranks.

2 Lewis-Palmer

The Rangers, 7-5, jumped up to the area’s second spot after sweeps of Pine Creek and Falcon last week.

3. Discovery Canyon (10-3)

4. Colorado Springs Christian (14-1)

5. Pine Creek (9-5)

