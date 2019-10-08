Football
1. Pine Creek
The Eagles, 4-1, climbed up to No. 3 in the MaxPreps’ Colorado rankings, trailing only Cherry Creek and Valor Christian, after beating No. 9 Palmer Ridge last week.
2. Palmer Ridge (4-1)
3. Discovery Canyon (4-1)
At No. 21, the Thunder are the area’s third and final team in the state’s Top 25.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (1-5)
5. Florence (5-0)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
The Rams (10-0) remain atop MaxPreps’ state rankings after a 9-1 win over Palmer. Rampart will look to remain unbeaten following a busy week of league play with matches against Fountain-Fort Carson, Liberty and Doherty.
2. Air Academy (7-3)
3. Pine Creek (6-2)
4. Atlas Prep
The Gryphons (8-0-1) got back into the rankings with a draw against Salida and a 2-0 win over Arrupe Jesuit last week.
5. Discovery Canyon (8-2)
Softball
1. Coronado
The Cougars (19-2) jumped into the top 50 of the state rankings after three more wins last week and clinched the Colorado Springs Metro League title.
2. Elizabeth (14-7)
3. Mesa Ridge (14-6)
4. Rampart (15-7)
5. Vista Ridge (12-9)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
The Rams’ bid for a perfect season ended with a loss to Chatfield, but Rampart (12-1) holds on to the region’s top spot after dropping to sixth in the statewide ranks.
2 Lewis-Palmer
The Rangers, 7-5, jumped up to the area’s second spot after sweeps of Pine Creek and Falcon last week.
3. Discovery Canyon (10-3)
4. Colorado Springs Christian (14-1)
5. Pine Creek (9-5)