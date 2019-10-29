Football
1. Pine Creek
A forfeit win over Palmer did had little impact on the Eagles’ ranking, as Pine Creek (7-1) remains atop the area charts and No. 4 in MaxPreps’ statewide rankings. The Eagles close out the regular season with road games at Grand Junction Central and Vista Ridge.
2. Palmer Ridge
The 7-1 Bears hold on to the final spot in the state’s top 10 ahead of Friday’s rivalry game against Lewis-Palmer.
3. Discovery Canyon (7-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-6)
5. The Classical Academy (6-2)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
The Rams’ first unbeaten season in program history (14-0-1) has the team sitting eighth in the state heading into the playoffs.
2. Air Academy (11-4)
3. Lewis-Palmer (12-3)
4. Atlas Prep (14-0-1)
5. Discovery Canyon
The Thunder (12-3) come in at No. 29 in the state rankings regardless of classification.
Volleyball
1. Rampart
The Rams (17-1) remain in the area’s top spot and sit sixth in the state according to MaxPreps after 3-1 wins over Liberty and Doherty and a sweep of ThunderRidge last week.
2 Lewis-Palmer
A nine-match winning streak has the Rangers (13-5) one spot outside the state’s top 10 heading into Thursday’s match against No. 4 Valor Christian.
3. Pine Creek (12-6)
4. Colorado Springs Christian School (20-1)
5. Coronado (12-6)