Football

1. Pine Creek

A forfeit win over Palmer did had little impact on the Eagles’ ranking, as Pine Creek (7-1) remains atop the area charts and No. 4 in MaxPreps’ statewide rankings. The Eagles close out the regular season with road games at Grand Junction Central and Vista Ridge.

2. Palmer Ridge

The 7-1 Bears hold on to the final spot in the state’s top 10 ahead of Friday’s rivalry game against Lewis-Palmer.

3. Discovery Canyon (7-1)

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-6)

5. The Classical Academy (6-2)

Boys’ Soccer

1. Rampart

The Rams’ first unbeaten season in program history (14-0-1) has the team sitting eighth in the state heading into the playoffs.

2. Air Academy (11-4)

3. Lewis-Palmer (12-3)

4. Atlas Prep (14-0-1)

5. Discovery Canyon

The Thunder (12-3) come in at No. 29 in the state rankings regardless of classification.

Volleyball

1. Rampart

The Rams (17-1) remain in the area’s top spot and sit sixth in the state according to MaxPreps after 3-1 wins over Liberty and Doherty and a sweep of ThunderRidge last week.

2 Lewis-Palmer

A nine-match winning streak has the Rangers (13-5) one spot outside the state’s top 10 heading into Thursday’s match against No. 4 Valor Christian.

3. Pine Creek (12-6)

4. Colorado Springs Christian School (20-1)

5. Coronado (12-6)

