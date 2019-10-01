Football
1. Pine Creek
A 41-13 win at Pueblo West helped the Eagles (3-1) jump Palmer Ridge for the top spot locally, but Pine Creek travels to Monument on Saturday for a showdown of the area’s top two teams.
2. Palmer Ridge
The 4-0 Bears sit at No. 7 in the state, two spots back of Pine Creek, after a 24-19 win at Pueblo South. Palmer Ridge won its first three games by 41 points or more.
3. Discovery Canyon (4-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (1-4)
5. Lewis-Palmer (3-1)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
The Rams are MaxPreps’ No. 1 team in the state after wins over Cheyenne Mountain, Air Academy and Smoky Hill last week. A 1-0 overtime win over the Kadets on Thursday was the first time this season Rampart failed to win by multiple goals.
2. Air Academy
A strong strength of schedule helped the Kadets (6-3) climb to No. 2 in the area this week. Air Academy’s losses have come to top-ranked Rampart, Boulder (No. 5) and Pine Creek (No. 24).
3. Pine Creek (5-2)
4. Discovery Canyon (7-2)
5. Palmer Ridge (6-2)
Softball
1. Coronado
The Cougars (16-2) held on to the area’s top spot behind 13-0 wins over Doherty and Liberty. Tuesday’s game at Rampart could shake up next week’s rankings.
2. Mesa Ridge (13-5)
3. Rampart (12-6)
4. Elizabeth (10-7)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (12-8)
The area’s top-five teams sit between Nos. 51 and 66 in the state rankings.
Volleyball
1. Rampart
The Rams, 8-0, picked up their seventh sweep of the season with a win at Lewis-Palmer last week. Rampart remains No. 3 in the state rankings. The Rams host Cheyenne Mountain on Tuesday before the Rampart Invitational.
2. Discovery Canyon
After beating Woodland Park, last week’s No. 2 team, in a five-set thriller, the Thunder (10-1) took the second spot in the area and moved to No. 10 in Colorado.
3. Colorado Springs Christian (9-0)
4. Pine Creek (8-4)
5. Woodland Park (5-1)