Football
1. Pine Creek
The Eagles (8-1) will look to close out a 5-0 run through league play at Vista Ridge on Friday. Pine Creek enters as the area’s top team and Colorado’s No. 4 team, according to MaxPreps.
2. Palmer Ridge
The Bears stayed at No. 10 after a big win over Lewis-Palmer on Friday. The Bears can win another league title with a win over Discovery Canyon on Thursday.
3. Discovery Canyon (8-1)
4. Doherty
The Spartans (3-7) jumped into the area rankings after beating Fountain-Fort Carson by a touchdown last week. Doherty closes the regular season at Highlands Ranch.
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
The Rams (21-2) stayed atop the area rankings and moved up to fifth in the state despite a five-set loss to Grandview. Rampart offset its loss with sweeps of Coronado, Mesa Ridge, Fossil Ridge and Windsor.
2 Lewis-Palmer
The Rangers challenged themselves in the final week of the season, dropping five-set matches to Valor Christian (No. 4), Chaparral (No. 1) and Grandview (No. 10) in the final week of the regular season. Lewis-Palmer heads into regional play ranked 13th in the state.
3. Pine Creek (15-8)
4. Coronado (15-8)
5. Colorado Springs Christian School
The Lions saw a seven-game win streak snapped last week but closed the regular season with a 21-2 record after sweeping Salida.