Football
Pine Creek
MaxPreps has the Eagles (6-1) at No. 4 in its statewide rankings ahead of Friday’s game against Palmer.
Palmer Ridge (6-1)
Discovery Canyon
At No. 19, seven spots back of Palmer Ridge, the 6-1 Thunder give the area three teams in the state’s Top 20 regardless of classification.
The Classical Academy (5-2)
Fountain-Fort Carson (3-5)
Boys’ Soccer
Rampart
A draw with Pine Creek dropped the Rams (13-0-1) a spot to fourth in the state rankings, but Rampart remains firmly atop the area rankings.
2. Air Academy (10-4)
3. Lewis-Palmer
The Rangers (11-3) sit two spots back of No. 17 Air Academy in MaxPreps’ state rankings.
4. Atlas Prep (12-0-1)
5. Pine Creek (8-4-1)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
The Rams (14-1) have not dropped a set during a five-game winning streak. Rampart took a 3-0 league record into Tuesday’s match at Liberty.
2 Lewis-Palmer (11-5)
3. Coronado
The Cougars (11-5) leapt into the local rankings behind sweeps of Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty last week.
4. Colorado Springs Christian
The Lions (19-1) have swept their opponents in each of their 19 wins.
5. Pine Creek (10-6)