Football

  1. Pine Creek

MaxPreps has the Eagles (6-1) at No. 4 in its statewide rankings ahead of Friday’s game against Palmer.

  1. Palmer Ridge (6-1)

  2. Discovery Canyon

At No. 19, seven spots back of Palmer Ridge, the 6-1 Thunder give the area three teams in the state’s Top 20 regardless of classification.

  1. The Classical Academy (5-2)

  2. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-5)

Boys’ Soccer

  1. Rampart

A draw with Pine Creek dropped the Rams (13-0-1) a spot to fourth in the state rankings, but Rampart remains firmly atop the area rankings.

2. Air Academy (10-4)

3. Lewis-Palmer

The Rangers (11-3) sit two spots back of No. 17 Air Academy in MaxPreps’ state rankings.

4. Atlas Prep (12-0-1)

5. Pine Creek (8-4-1)

Volleyball

1. Rampart

The Rams (14-1) have not dropped a set during a five-game winning streak. Rampart took a 3-0 league record into Tuesday’s match at Liberty.

2 Lewis-Palmer (11-5)

3. Coronado

The Cougars (11-5) leapt into the local rankings behind sweeps of Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty last week.

4. Colorado Springs Christian 

The Lions (19-1) have swept their opponents in each of their 19 wins.

5. Pine Creek (10-6)

