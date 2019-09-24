Football
1. Palmer Ridge
A big win over Sand Creek saw the Bears cruise to 3-0 and maintain their spot atop the rankings. Palmer Ridge will go into Friday’s game at Pueblo South ranked fifth in MaxPreps’ statewide rankings.
2. Pine Creek
A 10-point loss to No. 2 Valor Christian had little impact on Pine Creek’s rankings. The Eagles (2-1) remain second in the area and sixth in the state. Pine Creek goes to Pueblo West before a big matchup with Palmer Ridge on Oct. 5.
3. Discovery Canyon (3-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3)
5. Florence (3-0)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
Despite improving to 6-0, the Rams dropped a spot in the state rankings to No. 3 but held on to the area’s top spot. Rampart has a big week ahead with matches against Cheyenne Mountain, Air Academy and Smoky Hill.
2. Palmer Ridge
The Bears have already tripled last year’s win total and moved into the state’s Top 20.
3. Atlas Prep (5-0)
4. Discovery Canyon (5-1)
5. Air Academy (4-2)
Softball
1. Coronado
The Cougars (14-2) sit No. 51 in the state after wins over Palmer and Pine Creek last week.
2. Rampart (9-5)
3. Elizabeth (9-6)
4. Mesa Ridge (11-5)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (11-7)
Only 22 spots separate the area’s top team Coronado from the No. 5 Trojans, who went 4-0 last week, including a pair of wins over Liberty.
Volleyball
1. Rampart
Though the Rams improved to 7-0 with a sweep of Palmer Ridge, Rampart dropped from the top spot to No. 3 in the state rankings ahead of a showdown with Lewis-Palmer.
2. Woodland Park
The Panthers sit 14th in the state ahead of Tuesday’s match against Discovery Canyon.
3. Discovery Canyon
The Thunder (8-1) give the area three teams in Colorado’s Top 20, coming in at No. 18.
4. Colorado Springs Christian (7-0)
5. Pine Creek (7-4)