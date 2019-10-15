5d55b698e2f82.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

Football

1. Pine Creek (5-1)

2. Palmer Ridge (5-1)

3. Discovery Canyon (5-1)

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (2-5)

5. The Classical Academy

The Titans (4-2) jumped into the area rankings after a convincing 2-0 start to league play, winning by 21 and 55 points.

Boys’ Soccer

1. Rampart

The Rams (12-0) dropped to third in the state, likely due to strength of schedule, after winning three matches by a combined 20 goals last week. Rampart has outscored opponents 63-10 this season.

2. Air Academy (8-4)

3. Lewis-Palmer

The Rangers (9-3) jumped into the local rankings after one-goal victories over Discovery Canyon and Air Academy last week.

4. Atlas Prep (9-0-1)

5. Pine Creek (7-3)

Softball

1. Coronado

The Cougars (19-3) held on to the region’s top spot despite a loss to Fountain-Fort Carson in their regular-season finale.

2. Mesa Ridge (17-6)

3. Elizabeth (15-8)

4. Rampart (16-7)

5. Fountain-Fort Carson (15-8)

Volleyball

1. Rampart

A sweep of Palmer kept the Rams (13-1) atop the area rankings and sixth in Colorado, according to MaxPreps. Rampart matched up with Pine Creek, also 2-0 in the Colorado Springs Metro League, on Tuesday.

2. Lewis-Palmer (9-5)

3. Discovery Canyon (11-3)

4. Colorado Springs Christian School (17-1)

5. Pine Creek

The Eagles (10-5) give the Pikes Peak region five teams in the state’s Top 25.

Tags