Football
1. Pine Creek (5-1)
2. Palmer Ridge (5-1)
3. Discovery Canyon (5-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (2-5)
5. The Classical Academy
The Titans (4-2) jumped into the area rankings after a convincing 2-0 start to league play, winning by 21 and 55 points.
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
The Rams (12-0) dropped to third in the state, likely due to strength of schedule, after winning three matches by a combined 20 goals last week. Rampart has outscored opponents 63-10 this season.
2. Air Academy (8-4)
3. Lewis-Palmer
The Rangers (9-3) jumped into the local rankings after one-goal victories over Discovery Canyon and Air Academy last week.
4. Atlas Prep (9-0-1)
5. Pine Creek (7-3)
Softball
1. Coronado
The Cougars (19-3) held on to the region’s top spot despite a loss to Fountain-Fort Carson in their regular-season finale.
2. Mesa Ridge (17-6)
3. Elizabeth (15-8)
4. Rampart (16-7)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (15-8)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
A sweep of Palmer kept the Rams (13-1) atop the area rankings and sixth in Colorado, according to MaxPreps. Rampart matched up with Pine Creek, also 2-0 in the Colorado Springs Metro League, on Tuesday.
2. Lewis-Palmer (9-5)
3. Discovery Canyon (11-3)
4. Colorado Springs Christian School (17-1)
5. Pine Creek
The Eagles (10-5) give the Pikes Peak region five teams in the state’s Top 25.