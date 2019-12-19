Boys’ cross county
First team
Gus McIntyre, Palmer, Sr.
The Terrors’ No. 1 runner owned the area’s fastest time at state by more than 10 seconds, running a 15 minute, 39.6 second 5K to take fifth in the Class 5A state meet and lead Palmer to seventh-place in the team standings.
McIntyre, who plans to run at Wyoming, finished second in the regional and league meets to Rampart’s Ben Conlin.
Mason Norman, The Classical Academy, Sr.
The Titan senior won his third consecutive individual title in 3A in emphatic fashion and helped TCA place second behind Frontier Academy in the team standings. Norman’s 15:50.8 finish was nearly 37 seconds faster than any other 3A runner.
Another runner committed to Wyoming, Norman also won the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League race by more than 90 seconds and 3A Region 2 meet by 75 seconds.
Erik Le Roux, Cheyenne Mountain, So.
The area’s top underclassman performer at state finished third in 4A in 15:50.3 behind only Niwot senior Cruz Culpepper and Thompson Valley senior Dylan Schubert.
The Indian sophomore won the 4A Region 5 race in 15:21.83 and was second in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meet.
Caleb Mann, Liberty, Jr.
The Lancer junior owned the area’s fourth best time regardless of classification. His 16:05.5 finish was good for eighth in the 5A meet, behind five seniors.
Mann made a big jump at state after finishing seventh in the league meet in 17:49.68 and ninth in the 5A Region 5 race in 16:45.
Matt Mettler, Air Academy, Sr.
Mettler’s sixth-place finish in the Class 4A race in 16:05.9 led Air Academy to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
The Kadet senior won the 4A Region 2 race in 16:09 and the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference race in 16:17.5.
Second team
Scott Prieve, Palmer, Jr.
Matt Storer, Air Academy, Sr.
Ben Conlin, Rampart, Jr.
Hans Larsen, Palmer Ridge, Sr.
Nick Huger, Cheyenne Mountain, So.
Honorable Mention
Air Academy: Ethan Abbs, Sr.; Justin Banta, Sr.; Alex Maline, Jr. Canon City: Nathan Pontious, So. Cheyenne Mountain: Cedar Collins, So.; Knox Exton, So.; Enzo Knapp, So.; Gabe Prata, Sr.; Austin Smith, So. Coronado: Zinabu Engstrom, So.; Ben Hayes-Lemon, Sr.; Charlie Schroeder, So. Doherty: Noah Elliott, Sr. Ellicott: Judzuel Juarez, So.; Omar Wissar, Jr. Falcon: Brock Lang, Sr. Fountain-Fort Carson: Jo Anthony Riggs, Sr. Lewis-Palmer: Patrick Jirele, Sr.; John Morrison, Sr.; Josiah Petak, Jr. Liberty: Colin Bervig, Jr.; Oscar Goll, Jr.; James Mulcahey, So.; Ben Townsend, So. Manitou Springs: Henry Ilyasova, So. Mesa Ridge: Aaron Roberds, So. Rampart: Noah Gandley, Jr.; Brett Bitazono, Sr. Palmer: Cisco Alvarez, Jr.; Tucker Larsen, Sr.; Wesley Wright, Sr. Palmer Ridge: Jake Bach, Fr.; Lance Anderson, So.; Colby Schultz, So.; Aleksandr Solano, Sr. Peyton: Tyler Halliday, Sr.; Joel Schluessler, Jr.; Kelsey Montague, Sr. Pikes Peak Christian: Andrew Moore, Sr. Pine Creek: Joshua Jester, Jr. St. Mary’s: Dylan Brush, So.; Jackson Neppl, Fr. The Classical Academy: Adam Ambuul, Sr.; Nathaniel Brim, Jr.; Ryan Flaherty, So.; Will Moore, So.; Landon Sheveland, Sr.; Chandler Wilburn, Fr. Widefield: Jonathan Cabrera, Sr.; Brandon Williams Jr., Jr.
Girls’ cross country
First team
Sawyer Wilson, The Classical Academy, Fr.
Wilson’s foray into high school cross country could hardly of gone better. Her second-place showing in the Class 3A state meet in 18 minutes, 44.5 seconds - the fastest state time of any area runner regardless of classification - led the Titans to the team title.
Prior to state, Wilson won the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League meet by nearly 30 seconds and placed second in the regional meet.
Hope Stark, Cheyenne Mountain, So.
Stark ran a 18:46.2 to be the area’s top finisher in the Class 4A at Norris-Penrose Event Center, placing sixth and leading the Indians to 12th in the team standings.
She was fourth in her regional race and second in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meet, trailing Air Academy’s Ella Chura by seven seconds.
Kylie Simshauser, Florence, Jr.
Simshauer’s 19:02 was fourth in the 3A state race and third amongst all area runners.
The Florence junior dominated the Tri Peaks League race, running 18:53.84 to win nearly a minute. She also placed fourth in the Region 2 race at Monument Valley Park.
Jocelyn Millican, Palmer Ridge, Fr.
Millican’s first state meet ended with a 12th-place showing in 4A, crossin in 19:03.4 and leading the Bears to fifth in the team standings.
She was third in the Region 2, finishing five seconds behind the winner, and at the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference race at Air Academy.
Kennedy McDonald, The Classical Academy, So.
The Titans’ No. 2 runner at state finished in 19:04.5, about 20 seconds behind Wilson, to win her second team title in as many years.
McDonald added a third-place finish in the Region 2 race and placed second in the Colorado Springs Metro League race to give the Titans a 1-2 finish and league championship.
Second team
Ella Chura, Air Academy, So.
Maren Busath, Palmer Ridge, Jr.
Aubrey Surage, Lewis-Palmer, Jr.
Dylan Teeples, Air Academy, So.
Tatum Miller, Air Academy, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Air Academy: Chloe Fair, Fr.; Zoe Lachnidt, So.; Brooke Moss, Jr. Olivia Novy, Jr.; Chelsea Webber, So. Cheyenne Mountain: Josie Diffendaffer, So.; Jensen Enterman, Sr.; Brooke Heinicke, Jr.; Breanne Raley, Jr. Colorado Springs Christian School: Anna Newman, Sr.; Elle Stevens, So. Colorado Springs School: Kate Griffin, Sr. Coronado: Grace Abernethy, Sr.; Mel Sartain, Jr. Discovery Canyon: Emma Barron, Sr.; Abigail Braun, Sr.; Isabella Fife, Jr.; Emma Lindsey, So.; Ellie Linnenburger, Jr. Doherty: Mikayla Cox, Sr. Elizabeth: Caela Benkendorf, Jr.; Ella Hedman, Fr.; Masen Loeks, So. Ellicott: Jaylene Gutierrez-Hermosillo, Fr. Fountain-Fort Carson: Emily Hamilton, Sr. Fountain Valley: Jessie Prantl, Fr. Liberty: Haley Barrington, So. Palmer: Leah Goodloe, Sr.; Adele Havlick, Fr.; Julia Solano, Sr.; Brier Witherow, Fr. Palmer Ridge: Anna Busath, Sr.; Riley Colby, Sr.; Audrey Gulig, Sr.; Melanie Sauter, So.; Katie Wotta, So. Peyton: Cecilia Richardson, So. Pine Creek: Kayla Anderson, So.; Madelyn Blazo, So.; Lauren Boutell, Fr.; Brooke Coleman, Sr.; Makala Jaramillo, Fr. Rampart: Mollie Roden, Jr. The Classical Academy: Adia Byron, Fr.; Kotryna Obergfell, Sr.; Kyra Shaner, Fr.; Rebecca Thompson, Sr.; Sophia Valentine, So. The Vanguard School: Ella Johnson, So.; Madi Moen, Sr. Widefield: Sophia Mena, Jr.; Cassandra Nelson, Fr.