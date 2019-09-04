0
Goals surrendered in Palmer Ridge field hockey's first two games of the season. The Bears beat league foe Cheyenne Mountain 3-0 in the season opener, followed by a 5-0 thumping over Smoky Hill.
1
Loss suffered by Lewis-Palmer volleyball in the past four seasons. The Rangers (1-0) hope to continue their impressive run in a nonconference match against Grandview on Thursday.
2
Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League golf tournaments won by Liam O'Halloran. The senior is a favorite to win the individual title at the Class 3A state championship, considered the toughest classification level.
4
Perfect records by Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis players. No. 1 singles Joey Geisz, No. 2 singles Paul Jones, No. 2 doubles Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller and No. 3 doubles Joseph Martensen/Miles Wagner all boast 2-0 records entering this week.
7
Games won by the Coronado softball team since losing to Widefield on Aug. 21. The Cougars (8-1, 3-0) put their winning streak on the line against Liberty on Wednesday in a Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League contest.
54
Weeks since Palmer Ridge football suffered its previous loss. Since then, the Bears captured the 2018 Class 3A state title and took the summer off just like every other team. Palmer Ridge starts a new era Friday, when the Bears go up against Canon City in a season opener.
60
Saves by Elizabeth boys' soccer goalkeeper Tristan Smith, which puts the junior as the state leader. The saves, however, come at a price as the Cardinals (0-4) have given up 30 goals so far this season.
396
All-purpose yards by Palmer football player Jaiveon Kendrick in a 64-20 loss to Grand Junction last week. That number puts him at No. 16 in the state's all-time list in the category. He had an 80-yard rushing TD and two kickoff return TDs. He collected 266 yards on kickoff and punt returns.