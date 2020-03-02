O: Area hockey teams left in the state tournament. Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Cheyenne Mountain, Doherty and Rampart all made it to the postseason but Pine Creek was the lone team that won in the playoffs. It beat Monarch 3-1 before losing to top-seeded Valor Christian 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
3: Three teams from the Pikes Peak region left in the Class 4A state boys' basketball playoffs. No. 7 Harrison, No. 11 The Classical Academy and No. 19 Widefield play in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. The region started with 13 teams in the 4A postseason.
16: Made free throws by Doherty girls' basketball Taryn Lindsey in the No. 21 Spartans' 64-60 upset win over No. 12 Denver East on Friday in the Class 4A state playoffs. She had a similar showing in a 49-32 win over Legend on Feb. 13, making 12 of 12 from the foul line.
21-0 and 15-0: Runs by the Sand Creek boys' basketball team in its 70-32 win in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs. The Scorpions lost 50-47 in the next round.
1,000: Career points by Evangelical Christian Academy boys' basketball player Jason Holt and Sand Creek girls' basketball player Nikki Derrell last week. They both led their respective teams to postseason victories in the process.
1,666: Points by the St. Mary's girls' basketball team this season. The Pirates, who are on a 15-game winning streak, have allowed just 692 opposing points. In last week's Class 3A Tri-Peaks League district tournament, they won with scores of 77-21 and 65-12 before beating Manitou Springs 74-38 in the championship game.