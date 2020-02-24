1: Pikes Peak region team was named a top seed in the state girls' basketball playoffs. Sand Creek landed that honor in Class 4A after the Scorpions finished the regular season at 22-1. The lower classifications are in district tournaments.
4: State wrestling champions from the Pikes Peak region. At this past weekend's tournament at the Pepsi Center, Woodland Park's Brady Hankin (Class 3A, 120 pounds), Coronado's Angel Flores (4A, 126), Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy (5A, 170) and Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic (4A, 220) came home with titles. Five had runner-up finishes.
5: Podium finishers from Cheyenne Mountain at the state wrestling tournament. That helped the Indians earn 84 points and finish sixth in Class 4A. That was the highest finish of all area teams.
5: Area ice hockey teams earned a spot in the state playoffs. Doherty (17-0-1) landed the seventh seed, followed by Pine Creek (16-1-2) at No. 8. Both earned a first-round bye.
10: 3-pointers by Peyton freshman Logan Nickel in the Panthers' two boys' basketball victories last week. His 16- and 20-point performances were his two season-highs.
18: Game-winning streak by the Canon City girls' basketball team before Sierra ended it with a 63-42 victory on Saturday. The Tigers (18-4) landed the 16th seed in the Class 4A state playoffs and earned a first-round bye.
40: Wins and no losses by Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy to end his senior wrestling season. He capped it off with a 170-pound title in the Class 5A state tournament.