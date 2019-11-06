.431: Hitting percentage by Colorado Springs Christian School volleyball's Charlie Tidwell, putting her eighth in the state. The senior is the only one from the Pikes Peak region to make it in the top 10.
2: Two more wins needed by the Rampart volleyball team to match the 23-win total last reached in 2014, when the Rams advanced to the Class 5A semifinals. They also finished with 23 wins in 2008.
5: Times the Palmer Ridge football team has held opponents to single-digit scoring this season. Its latest example happened Friday, when the Bears beat Monument crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer 55-3.
13: Game winning streak by the Lewis-Palmer boys' soccer team. It triumphed again Tuesday, when the Rangers advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals after beating Pueblo Centennial 2-0.
21: Volleyball teams from the Pikes Peak region qualified for this season's regional tournaments in all five classifications. The tournaments take place Friday and Saturday, with the regional winners advancing to the state tournament.
100: Or more tackles by Peyton's Colton Murray and Air Academy's Are'an Burr, the only two area football athletes in the top 10. Murray has 120, enough for a sixth-place tie. Burr boasts 119, enough for seventh.
300: Or more passing yards by Vista Ridge freshman Brayden Dorman, Liberty senior Daucin Dvorsky and Woodland Park junior Colin Kucera last week. Dorman threw for 303 yards in a 60-18 win over Palmer, Dvorsky had 329 yards in a 31-13 loss to Coronado and Kucera threw for 322 yards in a 28-20 win over TCA.
582: Digs by Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo, enough for third in the state in volleyball. Rye's Ashlyn Romine is first with 742 digs, followed by Briggsdale's Shelby Hoffman (669).