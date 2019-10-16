.724: Batting average by Mesa Ridge softball senior Katrina Robertson. That's enough to place her second in the state behind Kennedy's Brooklyn Horn, who hits .811. Robertson has 55 hits (out of 76 at-bats) with 51 RBIs, 13 doubles, four triples and three home runs.
4: Wins so far by the Liberty field hockey team, surpassing the previous season mark of three, set in 2018. The Lancers only started their program three years ago.
11: Times the Woodland Park volleyball team has shut out opponents via sets. That's out of their 12 wins so far. Poudre is the only opponent to win a set in its loss to Woodland Park (12-1).
18: Years since the Coronado softball team last made the postseason. For the record, that was 2001. On Saturday, the No. 14 Cougars (19-3) face No. 19 George Washington in the Class 4A Region 5 tournament at Runyon Field in Pueblo. Also, Coronado's 19 wins are the most in program history.
18: Seniors on the Rampart boys' soccer roster. That experience has taken the Rams far this season, evident by their 12-0-1 record. They had a 12-game winning streak before settling for a 1-1 tie with Pine Creek on Tuesday.
33: Boys' tennis players from the Pikes Peak region will compete at this week's Class 4A state tournament in Pueblo. That's nine singles players and 12 doubles teams (or 24 doubles players). Cheyenne Mountain has the most representation, as the Indians qualified all three singles players and four doubles teams.
171: Yards for Pine Creek senior running back David Moore III to match last season's total. He has 1,323 yards, most in the state. The Eagles still have four more regular-season games to play. Air Academy freshman Sam Beers has the state's fourth-most rushing yards, with 1,106.
207: Strikeouts by Coronado softball pitcher Jenna Ruggaber so far this season. That's third in the state behind Loveland's Laurin Krings (263) and Korbe Otis (252). Ruggaber is the only pitcher from the Pikes Peak region to reach at least 200 strikeouts.