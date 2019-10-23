0: Losses by the Rampart boys' soccer team. The Rams boast a 13-0-1 overall record, and they could finish the season without a loss. They face Coronado (2-12) in the regular-season finale Thursday.
4: Wins by the Liberty field hockey team this season. Though it didn't make the state playoffs, the Lancers have reason to celebrate after setting a season win total for a program that started just three years ago.
8: Match winning streak by the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team, which suffered just two set losses during this stretch. The Rangers (12-5, 6-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) have bounced back after starting the season with a 4-5 record.
19: Victories by the Mesa Ridge softball team this season. That's the most by the Grizzlies since at least 2009, the last year on record according to MaxPreps. They look to extend the number this weekend, as Mesa Ridge plays in the Class 4A state playoffs.
90: Points by Atlas Prep boys' soccer forward Lamario Nisbeth, good enough for first in the state. He has 39 goals and 12 assists. He's 10 points ahead of Aurora West Prep's Briallan Santiago, who is second. Air Academy's Thad Dewing is eighth with 63, followed by Atlas Prep's Luis Vega (59) and Mesa Ridge's Caleb DesBouillons (59).
111: Tackles by Peyton's Colton Murray, which puts him first in the state in football. Of which, 30 are solo. He averages 15.9 tackles per game.
143: Points by the Palmer Ridge football team in three shutout victories this season. Its latest shutout was a 54-0 win over Littleton on Friday. The Bears (6-1) have outscored opponents 296-96.
1,405: Passing yards by Palmer junior quarterback Carlos Moreno, which puts him 16th in the state. Fairview's Adian Atkinson is first with 2,709 yards, while Vista Ridge's Brayden Dorman, Pine Creek's Gavin Herberg, Liberty's Daucin Dvorsky and Woodland Park's Colin Kucera are the other Pikes Peak region quarterbacks with more than 1,000 yards this season.