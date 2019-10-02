2: Undefeated records at Rampart as the school's volleyball and boys' soccer programs are at 9-0. The soccer team is led by seniors Oboyo Kuot (13 goals, two assists) and Liam Milton (10 goals, five assists), while juniors Anjelina Starck (132 kills) and Riley Simpson (118) headline the volleyball squad.
5: Consecutive wins by the Doherty volleyball team, helping the Spartans to a 9-3 overall record. They had lost two straight matches before launching their winning streak.
14: Touchdowns by Air Academy freshman Sam Beers in the past two games. He had five scores in a 44-6 win Friday night over Cheyenne Mountain. It was a nice follow-up performance from a week earlier, when he scored a school-record seven TDs against George Washington. He currently leads the nation in touchdowns among freshmen with two fewer games than the national average.
30: Victories by the Palmer Ridge football team over the past three years. The Bears boast a 15-game winning streak that goes back to last season.
50: Games won so far by both the Fountain Valley School girls' and boys' soccer programs under coach Kevin Ray. He achieved this mark Thursday after his Danes topped Colorado Springs School 5-0.
55: Points by Atlas Prep senior Lamario Nisbeth. With 24 goals and seven assists, he leads the state in points — only two ahead of Aurora West Prep's Briallan Santiago, who has played two more games than Nisbeth.
234: Passing yards needed for Palmer junior quarterback Carlos Moreno to become the first athlete from the Pikes Peak region to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He has six more games to accomplish this feat. So far, eight Colorado QBs have thrown for more than 1,000 yards.
2,800: Is the seating capacity at Don Breese Stadium in Monument. That's the site of Saturday's matchup between the Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge football teams. There's a good chance the number of fans will exceed stadium's crowd limit for a game between two state contenders from different classifications.