O: Losses by the Doherty hockey team this season. The Spartans (14-0-1, 8-0 Apex League) are coming off a 5-2 win over Chatfield on Saturday. They have four games left in the regular season.
1: Finalist from the Pikes Peak region at the 62nd Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City, Kan. Lewis-Palmer freshman Isiah Blackmon took second in the 106-pound class. He suffered a 1-0 loss to Newton's Nick Treaster in the title match.
11: Game-winning streak by the Colorado Springs School girls' basketball team this season. The Kodiaks have not lost since their 42-26 season-opening loss to Ignacio at the Limon Tournament. Sarina Mansour (11.7 points) and Whitney Richardi (11 points) both average in double figures for CSS (11-1, 4-0 Class 2A Black Forest League).
22: Seconds was all Cheyenne Mountain hockey player Drew Elwell needed to score the first of his three goals in the Indians' 7-0 win over Liberty on Friday.
33: Area wrestlers to compete at this Saturday's Colorado Girls' Wrestling State Tournament at Thornton. The sport is in its pilot program and is expected to be made a sanctioned sport by the Colorado High School Activities Association next year.
59.5: Point average per game by the Manitou Springs boys' basketball team. The Mustangs beat Lamar 71-46 on Saturday, the fifth time they surpassed the 70-point mark this season. Manitou Springs (12-2, 7-0 Class 3A Tri-Peaks League) also boasts a seven-game winning streak.
80: Points by the Doherty girls' basketball team in the Spartans' win over Rampart on Saturday. That was their highest scoring total this season as they own a six-game winning streak.