10: Blocks by Doherty's Lucas Moerman in the Spartans' 50-28 boys' basketball win over Palmer. It was the fourth time this season that the senior collected at lest 10 blocks in a game.
12-0: Record is on the line when the Manitou Springs and The Vanguard School boys' basketball teams tip off in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be held at Manitou Springs.
16: Consecutive wins by the Colorado Springs School girls' basketball team. The lone blemish was in a season-opener Dec. 6, when the Kodiaks fell 42-26.
118: wrestlers (at least) from the Pikes Peak qualified for this week's state tournament in Denver. It starts Thursday, with championship matches set for Saturday night.
150: Victories by Sierra girls' basketball coach Joseph Williams after his Stallions beat Mitchell 80-36 on Friday. Earlier this season, St. Mary's coach Mike Burkett earned his 400th career win to become just the third coach in state history to reach that mark with the same school.
524.30: Points by Coronado diver Lauren Gryboski earlier this season. That's the highest total heading into this week's Class 4A girls' swimming and diving championship in Thornton. Rampart's Maggie Buckley — the defending state champion in the event — has recorded the second most, with a 500.55.
1,000: Career points by Air Academy's Kylee Blacksten in the Kadets' 63-44 win over Cheyenne Mountain on Friday. She became the latest area girls' basketball player to achieve the milestone, thanks to a 17-point performance.