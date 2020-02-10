0.31: Seconds was all the difference Cheyenne Mountain's Caroline Bricker needed to break the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference girls' swimming record in the 100-yard freestyle over the weekend. Her time was 51.82 seconds.
1: Loss by the Cheyenne Mountain boys' basketball team so far this season. The Indians suffered a 79-67 defeat to Discovery Canyon on Wednesday but they still boast one of the state's best records at 17-1 entering this week.
7: Wrestlers from the Doherty girls' wrestling team who qualified for last weekend's state championship at Thornton. Sarah Savidge led the way with a third-place finish at 127 pounds for the Spartans, who tied for 10th place with Vista Ridge.
8: Seconds was all Coronado's Ben Tonnessen needed to pin his opponent in the Cougars' 42-26 win over Fountain-Fort Carson on Thursday.
12: More months before girls' wrestling becomes an official Colorado High School Activities Association sport next season. It was in its second year of a pilot program.
32: Class 3A Tri-Peaks League game-winning streak by The Vanguard School boys' basketball team. The Coursers have not lost a league game since Feb. 11, 2017, according to MaxPreps.com. TVS boasts an 8-0 league record, same as Manitou Springs. The two squads are set to face each other in a regular-season finale Feb. 18.
77: Points by the Fountain-Fort Carson girls' basketball team in a win over Mesa Ridge on Saturday night. It was the Trojans' highest point total this season as they boast a 16-1 mark. They will be tested again Tuesday, when F-FC faces Doherty in a Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League matchup. Doherty is the only team that has given the Trojans a loss so far.
588: Points by the Cheyenne Mountain girls' swimming and diving team to win the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference team title over the weekend. The Indians edged Lewis-Palmer by eight points.