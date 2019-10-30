1: League match loss by the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team since 2012. During this stretch, the Rangers completed seven undefeated campaigns. Their one loss came in 2015.
2: Game-winning streak by the Palmer Ridge football team over Lewis-Palmer heading into Friday's annual Wagon Wheel Trophy game. The Monument teams are split at 3-3 in their rivalry so far.
4: Set losses by the Woodland Park volleyball team this season. The Panthers (15-1, 6-0 Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League) have shut out teams in the past seven matches.
8: Times the Atlas Prep boys' soccer team has scored at least 10 goals this season. In all, the Gryphons have outscored opponents 112-6. They open the Class 3A state tournament against Coal Ridge (5-9-1) on Friday.
11: Game-winning streak by the Lewis-Palmer boys' soccer team before the Rangers face Mesa Ridge in the Class 4A state playoffs Saturday. They've allowed just four goals during this stretch.
748: Assists by Colorado Springs Christian School's Kiersten Brock this season, enough for second in the state in volleyball behind Erie's Jessica Amend, who has 805. Palmer Ridge's Kyra Kisting is third with 693.
2016: Is the last year the Air Academy boys' soccer team lost a postseason game. The two-time defending Class 4A champion faces Ponderosa on Saturday to kick off this year's playoffs.
1,506: Rushing yards by Pine Creek's David Moore III this season, putting him fourth in the state in football. This number came despite a forfeit by Palmer last week. The senior has two more games scheduled to increase his total. Broomfield's Caden Peters leads with 1,662 yards.