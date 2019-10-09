0: Goals allowed by the Palmer Ridge field hockey team in the past three games. The Bears went 1-0-2 in that stretch.
2: Local football players have surpassed 1,000 yards. Palmer quarterback Carlos Moreno has thrown for 1,057 yards with 81 completions and 11 touchdowns, and Pine Creek's David Moore III rushed 85 times for a state-leading 1,132 yards and 14 TDs. Both athletes have five games left in the regular season.
13: Assists by Manitou Springs' Seamus Lowe and Widefield's Diego Gaytan so far this boys' soccer season, putting them first in the state. Discovery Canyon's Nathan Van Keulen is not too far behind in seventh place with 11.
15: Total rushing touchdowns by Air Academy freshman Sam Beers, putting him first in the state. He's tied with Smoky Hill's Obasanjo Sanni, while Pine Creek's David Moore III and Florence's Owen Busetti have 14 apiece.
59: Runs by Pine Creek and Doherty in a softball game last week. That's not a typo. Doherty won 33-26. The score happened on the same day Palmer Ridge beat Monument crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer, 25-24. There are no Colorado records to compare.
66: Points by Atlas Prep boys' soccer player Lamario Nisbeth, good for first in the state. So far, the senior has collected 29 goals and eight assists to lead the Gryphons to a 9-0-1 record.
204: Kills by Colorado Springs Christian School senior Charlie Tidwell, which is the most by a Pikes Peak region volleyball player. She is 11th in the state, behind leader Kristin Vieselmeyer (314) of Holyoke.
549: Assists by CSCS' Kiersten Brock so far this volleyball season. That's enough for first in the state. But Palmer Ridge's Kyra Kisting is not far behind, with 547, for second place.