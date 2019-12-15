Ask Joey Geisz what he remembers most about his Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis team season and the answer might come as a surprise.
Yes, the Indians' state championship run is a nice reminder but that's not it.
So, what is it?
"There were many pushups," he said.
This was his fourth season at Cheyenne Mountain, and he didn't remember having to do so much before. But the pushups weren't part of a punishment. It was the coaching staff's way to help the team build more endurance and athleticism.
It turned out that the exercise was a good idea.
For Geisz, he needed that extra push in the Class 4A state tournament in mid-October. His No. 1 singles run was not an easy one. He was tested throughout as he advanced to the title match to face the unbeatable Niwot's Neil Wilcox. He held his own, beating Wilcox in the first set — his opponent's only set loss all season.
In the end, Wilcox won the next two sets to capture the state title.
Nonetheless, Geisz's tournament run helped him earn the Gazette Preps Boys' Tennis Singles Peak Performer of the Year honor. His performance highlighted the Indians' first state trophy since 2012 and 18th overall.
And it didn't bother Geisz he took second. After all, his mindset heading into the state tournament was to make it to the semifinals and see what happens. But after he beat Dawson's Riley Burridge 6-2, 6-1, Geisz thought that he could finish at the top despite who he was about to face.
He surprised spectators in the first set before falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
"I was more happy that we won state as a team than me winning it individually," he said. "I prefer that because that's more of an accomplishment."
The state title wasn't just celebrated among the players and coaches. For Geisz's mom Laurie, it hit home. She also went through the Cheyenne Mountain tennis program. She was part of the 1986 girls' team that won the school's first state title.
"It was a dream come true to see him make the championship and play that match," Laurie said about her son's match with Niwot's Wilcox. "He played so well. It was a fantastic match. Both really nice guys and just a great way to end a dreamy season."