In the state semifinals, Lorenzo Pirocca and Carver Ward got a shot at redemption.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis doubles partners were set to face Kent Denver's Jack Domich and Casey Klutznick, who beat them just a few days earlier. They didn't exact revenge. They lost. This isn't where the story ends, though.
This was only the beginning.
"At that point, it wasn't about playing for ourselves," Ward said. "It was playing for everybody else."
Their team-first mentality helped them through the consolation matches and ended with a third-place finish in No. 1 doubles competition at the Class 4A championship in mid-October. Their performance helped the Indians end a six-year state title drought.
That said, their efforts earned the duo this year's Gazette Preps Boys' Tennis Doubles Team Peak Performers of the Year honor. Ward's and Pirocca's story could have turned out very differently.
Ward entered his junior year as a two-time third-place state finisher in doubles. He was looking for another partner who could help him elevate his game and push him to be even better. Enter Pirocca, a senior and transfer student from Italy. Even before his arrival, there were whispers about the newest Colorado Springs transplant.
Paul Jones, Cheyenne Mountain's eventual state champion at No. 2 singles and Pirocca's host brother, was the one who relayed some intel to his teammates and coaches: Pirocca is a tennis stud. He started playing when he was young and by age 12, he was touring across Europe — like France and Portugal — to play the best youth competition around.
But by the time he reached Cheyenne Mountain, Pirocca just wanted to have fun again. The storied program was exactly what he was looking for. It provided him with the right amount of talent and nice back story: The Indians were looking for their first state title since 2012.
"I didn't have any expectations," Pirocca said. "My main goal was to make the team and play varsity."
Ward heard this comment the other day and chimed in. "We were all scared that you were going to take our spots," he said to his teammate, laughing.
Longtime Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams decided on Jones, No. 1 Joey Geisz and No. 3 Ollie Muhl for the three singles positions because of all the time and work they put in previous years. Ultimately, he placed Pirocca with Ward. It turned out it was a great move, considering how they played well enough to earn a state finish and much-needed points to help the Indians earn their 18th state title.
In other words, it was a nice way to end their story.
"I had never been part of a championship before," Ward said. "I just heard stories about it. We see all the plaques we have and trophies. We know we're supposed to be good. We know we're supposed to be a perennial power, so it was fulfilling to live up to that legacy."