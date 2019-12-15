The trophy was practically a sure thing heading into the third and final day of the Class 4A boys' tennis tournament in October.
But Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams didn't want to believe it.
All the Indians needed was a single point, and he had his entire team still alive in several final and consolation matches. But he basically was one of the few people at the Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex who thought they could lose it all. If not the only one.
In the end, the Indians won with ease.
Adams' guidance landed him another Gazette Preps Boys' Tennis Coach of the Year honor. His Indians captured their 18th state trophy and first since 2012.
Three years ago, Cheyenne Mountain placed 13th overall at state — believed to be one of its worst showings in program history. This year, they dominated as soon as the players stepped onto the court.
Cheyenne Mountain won with 85 points, followed by Mullen (57) and Niwot (43).
“It feels like it’s been so long since we’ve been in this position,” Adams said shortly before his team held up the state trophy for first time in a while. “We were very spoiled for a long time. I didn’t think it’d ever happen again, at least not while I was coaching. For these guys, a lot of things had to go right for us.”
Senior Paul Jones won the Indians' first state title of the day, at No. 2 singles, to give the Indians the one victory they needed to secure the state team title. No. 3 Ollie Muhl also won a title, while No. 2 Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller and No. 3 Joseph Martensen/Miles Wagner won it all in doubles competition.
In the end, Adams couldn't help but smile at his team's accomplishment.