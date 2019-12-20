First team
Attack
Oboyo Kuot, Rampart, Sr.
The Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League player of the year led the Rams to an unbeaten regular season by posting a league-best 26 goals with five assists.
Kuot also managed to score in some of Rampart’s biggest matches. He scored the only goal in a 1-0 over Class 4A finalist Air Academy and helped preserve the undefeated regular season by scoring in a 1-1 draw with Pine Creek.
Thaddaeus Dewing, Air Academy, Sr.
Dewing led the Kadets to the program’s third state final in the last three years and led the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with 29 goals and 16 assists. He became Air Academy’s all-time leading scorer, according to coach Espen Hosoien, and finished his prep career with 80 goals.
Dewing’s best game of the year came in a four-goal, two-assist outing in a win over Discovery Canyon.
Lamario Nisberth, Atlas Prep, Sr.
Nobody in the state scored with as much frequency as the Gryphons’ striker who finished with 52 goals. He scored in 17 of 19 contests, including 11 goals across four playoff matches. Nisbeth finished the year recording three or more goals in 13 matches.
He added 14 assists on the year, leading Atlas Prep to a share of the Tri-Peaks League title and the Class 3A semifinals.
Midfield
Luis Vega, Atlas Prep, So.
The Gryphons’ sophomore was the only player in the state with 20 or more goals and 20 or more assists in the state. Vega’s 23 assists led all of Colorado, and he added 27 more goals, scoring or assisting in every match he featured in. He scored and set up a goal in 11 matches, highlighted by a two-goal, three-assist performance against Coal Ridge.
Noah Drummond, Doherty, Sr.
The Spartan senior led the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League with 13 assists and scored 11 of his own to finish the season with 35 points.
Drummond had one hat trick on the season and had at least one assist in 10 different games.
David Peters, Rampart, Sr.
Peters produced either a goal or an assist in each of the Rams’ three playoff matches, setting up the only goal in a second-round win over Rock Canyon. He also scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Liberty that helped the Rams go unbeaten through the regular season. The senior finished the year with nine goals and seven assists.
Adin Schwenke, Air Academy, Sr.
Schwenke gave the Kadets a nice attacking boost from the midfield, scoring 14 goals and nine assists on the season and stepped up in the postseason, scoring a goal in all four of Air Academy’s wins to reach the state final. The senior scored twice against Niwot and Discovery Canyon and added an assist in each game.
Defense
Tyler Pritchard, Lewis-Palmer, Jr.
The junior was the lynchpin of a defensive effort that led Lewis-Palmer on a 14-game win streak that earned the Rangers the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title and spot in the 4A semifinals. During the win streak, the Rangers allowed multiple goals on only two occasions and posted nine clean sheets. Pritchard also got into the attack, tallying two goals and three assists.
Carter Esterle, Pine Creek, Sr.
The senior center back was in the middle of a defense that found a way to step up in big games. During the regular season, the Eagles limited Rampart to one goal in a draw before posting clean sheets in consecutive playoff games to reach the 5A semifinals. He registered an assist in a win over Palmer, one of Pine Creek’s seven shutouts this season.
Jeff Koch, Liberty, Jr.
Koch anchored a defense that only allowed multiple goals in five contests this season, posting eight clean sheets. With Koch leading the back line, the Lancers finished second in the 5A CSML after allowing six goals in a 5-1 run through the league. The junior scored against Douglas County, Pine Creek and Denver East and had an assist against Fountain-Fort Carson.
Goalkeeper
Eli Young, Pine Creek, Sr.
The senior keeper came up big throughout the Eagles’ postseason run. Young had a season-best eight saves in two matches. He did it first against Ralston Valley, a 2-2 tie that saw Pine Creek advance 4-1 on penalties. Young did it again with an eight-save shutout in a state quarterfinal matchup with Grandview, a 1-0 win. He made 86 saves in 17 appearances listed on MaxPreps.
Second team
Attack
Cameron Wheeler, Doherty, Sr.
Jackson Isaacs, Pine Creek, Sr.
Caleb DesBouillons, Mesa Ridge, Sr.
Midfield
Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Liberty;
Nathan Van Kuelen, Discovery Canyon, jr.
Liam Milton, Rampart, Sr.
Kelton Hooker, Air Academy, Sr.
Defense
Jackson Hoosier, The Classical Academy, Sr.
Nick Heinz, Fountain Valley, Jr.
Dylan Cornejo, Air Academy, Sr.
Goalkeeper
Aiden McGonagle, Lewis-Palmer, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Air Academy: Kameron Hooker, jr., mid.; Jett Neubacher, jr., mid; Mason Shandy, jr., def.
Atlas Prep: Angelito Caballero, sr., Diego Gomez, so.; Sebastian Sanchez, sr.
Canon City: Ranger Bolton, sr., mid.; Kyle Smith, jr., for.
Cheyenne Mountain: Jadon Baros, sr.,; Jack Hanson, jr., for.; Wade Jones, jr., mid.; Luke McCarron, sr., def.; Bryce Tanner, sr., mid.
Colorado Springs Christian School: Ethan Campagna, sr., for.; Sean Capps, sr. Silas Norwood, sr., for.
Coronado: Colton Carter, sr., def.; Miguel Rios, so. mid.
Discovery Canyon: Kevin Barone, sr., mid.; Connor Clancy, jr., def.; Luis Galaviz, sr., def.; Seth Lawrence, sr., GK; Hunter Lindell, jr., for.
Doherty: Tyler Bertus, sr., def.; Tyler Lockhart, sr., for.
Elizabeth: Caden Farmer, sr., for.
Ellicott: Tristen Bannasch, so., GK.
Evangelical Christian: Landon Bunker, sr., mid.; Spencer Hamilton, sr., def.; James Singleton, sr., for.
Falcon: Abisay Martinez, jr.,; Cyrus Perry, sr., def.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Shaun Cox, sr., mid.; Zaile’n Long, so., for.; Ethan Smith, sr., def.
Fountain Valley: Chance Maccagnan, jr. for.; Will Taylor, so., mid.; Shuto Ushijima, so., mid.
James Irwin: Luis Alvarado Salazar, sr.; Jair Hernandez, jr.
Lewis-Palmer: Tyler Davis, sr., for.; Charlie Holland, jr., mid.; Tanner Kilgore, jr., def.; Ethan Mann, for., jr.; Cole Mooney, jr., mid.; Tim Wright, sr., def.
Liberty: Ben Beerman, sr. for.; Theodore Koch, jr., GK; Milas Norwood, so., mid.; Gabe Prada, sr., def.; Carson Stevens, sr., for.; Davis Tyra, sr., def.
Manitou Springs: Cullen Cote, sr., mid.; Seamus Lowe, sr., mid.; Spencer McCumber, jr., GK; Asher Schoepflin, sr. def.; Isaiah Thomas, jr. for.
Mesa Ridge: Isaiah Bangura, sr., Kyle Costra, sr., GK
Palmer: Daniel Rodriguez, fr., for.; Anderson Sugia, fr., for.
Palmer Ridge: Andrew Hughes, sr., def.; Zach Pribyl, sr.; Matt Sega, jr., Ethan Ward, sr.
Pine Creek: Nick Appleton, sr. for.; Caeden Bishop, so., mid.; Will English, so., mid.; Jake Peters, jr. def.;
Rampart: Kyle Bergmeier, sr., mid.; Cameron Burtschi, sr., def.; Aydon Ellis, sr., def.; Simagen Collins, sr. mid, Simegn Collins, sr., mid.; Alec Lenz, sr., def.; David Glazener, sr., GK.
Sand Creek: Kevin Martinez, so., mid.
St. Mary’s: Owen Barton, so., for.; Wyatt Barton, sr., mid.; Andon Mindrup, so., mid.
The Classical Academy: Brock Carpenter, so. mid; Jack Carpenter, sr., GK; Matt Harrold, sr., for.; Caden Lukenbill, jr., mid.; Matt Roeher, sr., mid.
The Vanguard School: Decker Milroy, sr., def.
Thomas MacLaren School: Max Ambuul, jr., for.; Jonny Blankinship, sr., mid.; Michael Brophy, so., for.
Vista Ridge: Garrett Douglas, jr., GK; Roddy Lewis, sr., mid.
Widefield: Salif Doumbia, sr., mid.; Diego Gaytan, sr., mid.; Aron Flores, so., for.