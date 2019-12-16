Looking back at his time at the Class 4A championship in October, Discovery Canyon junior golfer Kaden Ford remembers feeling rather confident.
After all, he and his dad flew out to Montrose a few days earlier to get in a few rounds at The Bridges. He didn't want any surprises at the golf course. Those practice swings, it turned out, paid off immensely as Ford finished in a second-place tie with Northfield sophomore Hunter Swanson in a highly competitive field.
"I went into state confident that I'd compete at the level I competed at," said Ford, The Gazette Preps 2019 Boys' Golf Peak Performer of the Year. "I'd done really well during the season. I expected to play exactly the way I did, and that was right around even par."
He fired a 1-under par 70 before shooting a 72 on the second and final day of the tournament to finish with an even par. He and Swanson were second only to Montrose senior Micah Stangebye, who won back-to-back titles with a 9-under.
Ford said that he knew early on that he was going to be competitive. After opening up the tournament with a par, he drove a shot through a tight fairway on the second hole.
"There's trouble on both sides" of the fairway, said Ford, who finished with a par on the hole. "That gave me the confidence that I can play at the level I expected to."
He finished the day with four birdies and three bogeys as the rest were pars. In the second round, he managed to overcome a pair of double bogeys to finish with four birdies.
Ford believes he couldn't have done so well if it wasn't for the practice rounds with his dad.
"He was playing really well three days before. He was striking the ball really well," Russ Ford said. "His putting was really good. And so, I had a feeling he was going to have a good tournament."
Kaden Ford hopes that performance will set him up for another impressive showing next season. He plans to continue working on his game during the offseason with a bevy of tournaments and, of course, practice swings.
"I'm hoping to increase my skill level, even at this point," he said, "so that I may even compete at state again next year."