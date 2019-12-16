Well before his Cheyenne Mountain golfers took their first official swing of the 2019 season, coach John Carricato had a good feeling about his team.
It turned out he was right all along.
His Indians took fifth place at Class 4A state championship in October, the highest finish for any Pikes Peak region team. Senior Gabe Marmon led the way, taking sixth place after he finished a 2-over par 73 on both days of the tournament at The Bridges golf course in Montrose.
Carricato's guidance helped him land this year's Gazette Preps Boys' Golf Coach of the Year honor.
In a Gazette preseason questionnaire, he wrote this about his 2019 team: "The offseason work players put in to make them better. Talented depth in each grade classification. Great senior leadership, mixed with great young talent."
It showed at the state tournament.
Montrose dominated by firing just a 5-over par to capture the state title, but Cheyenne Mountain golfers also shined. Freshman Carter Surofchek placed 40th with a 164, followed by sophomore Campbell Grage's 165 showing to finish 42nd. Meanwhile, freshman Kale Parthen placed 65th.
Discovery Canyon junior Kaden Ford also stood out for area golfers, finishing third with a 142. Montrose's Micha Stangebye ran away with the individual title after he fired a 9-under par to complete an outstanding performance.
For the Indians, they return three of their four state golfers. They were part of a team this past season that also won their league and regional titles.
And that's something Carricato can be happy about.
“Expectations next season is an extension of our success this season,” he said. “We bring back 10 varsity, experienced players. Three from the state team with a bunch of hungry players vying for the top four spots. Should be fun to watch.”