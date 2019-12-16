First team
Kaden Ford, Discovery Canyon, jr. — Ford had the highest and most impressive finish of all golfers from the Pikes Peak region. He finished with a even-par 142 to tie for second at the Class 4A state tournament at The Bridges in Montrose — only behind Montrose's Micah Stangebye, who finished with a 9-under par. On the first day, Ford shot a 70 before finishing the tourney with a 72.
Gregory Lewis, Lewis-Palmer, so. — Lewis took fourth place after an impressive showing at the 4A championship, finishing with a 144. He was just two strokes behind Discovery Canyon's Kaden Ford and Northfield's Hunter Swanson, who both tied for second. Lewis shot a 72 on each day of the state tournament. He also placed second at regionals.
Gabe Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain, sr. — Marmon shot a 4-over-par 146 to finish sixth in the individual standings of the 4A championships. He was just one stroke behind the fifth-place finisher. He had the best ranking on iWanamaker, according to TCA coach Bob Gravelle.
Liam O'Halloran, The Classical Academy, sr. — Though he finished 21st in his final Class 3A championship, O'Halloran still had a standout season — highlighted by winning five other tournaments, a CSML individual scoring title and a 75.5 scoring average. He placed fourth at regionals, and he helped the Titans to a ninth-place finish at state.
Second team
Alex McCoy, Liberty, jr.
Lance Phillips, Palmer Ridge, sr.
Peter Stinar, St. Mary's, jr.
Wesley Erling, Pine Creek, fr.
Honorable mentions
Canon City — Nathan Beel, jr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Campbell Grage, so; Kale Parthen, fr.; Carter Surofchek, fr.
Coronado — Jack Cintron, sr.; Noah Keller, so.
Discovery Canyon — Cole Brewster, sr.; Josh Hampton, sr.; Scott Leveque, sr.
Elizabeth — Kellen McCoin, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Justin Hudson, jr.
Rampart — Caden Bailey, sr.
Falcon — Reese Knox.
Palmer Ridge — Shane Maurry.
Woodland Park — Evan Cisneros, jr.; Zak Ludwick, sr.
The Classical Academy — Ben DeVolve, so.; Bryce Peterson, sr.; Tyler Trogstad, sr.
St. Mary's — Luke Calvin, jr.