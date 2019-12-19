Gus McIntyre has a bold reminder of his cross country success as a senior at Palmer.
McIntyre’s bleach blonde bowl cut is not an ode to early '90s fashion, but something of a custom for the Terrors runners.
“It’s definitely not my personal preference,” McIntyre said. “It was a team thing. A lot of the guys on the team bleached their hair or did crazy things for state. It’s kind of a tradition two years going now.”
Last year, McIntyre sported a mullet as he cruised to sixth place in 16 minutes, 11.4 minutes, but he was the only Palmer runner there.
This year, the bleached bowl cut was the fifth head of hair to cross the finish line in 15:39.6, the fastest time of any runner in the Pikes Peak region, to earn Gazette Preps Boys’ Cross Country Peak Performer of the Year.
The finish was the result of a three-part plan, according to Palmer coach Rob Gilliam. Step 1 was to start smart, keeping the leaders in sight but not exhausting too much energy to run right with them. The second step was settling into his pace, trusting his fitness and not conceding any ground. Finally, he was to run with his heart and give it all that he had down the stretch of his final prep race, a plan Gilliam says was executed at a high level.
“The idea was to make sure he got out and had the leaders in sight,” the Palmer coach said.
“It felt like he got stronger throughout the race.”
McIntyre finished less than 30 seconds behind the prodigious Cole Sprout of Valor Christian and was just a couple seconds shy of a third-place finish in the state’s largest classification.
“I went into it trying to be as confident as I can, knowing that I’ve worked hard and I belong in this front pack,” McIntyre said.
Gilliam said McIntyre dedicated himself more heading into his junior year, and the result is not only two top-10 finishes at state, but also a scholarship offer to continue running at Wyoming, which he accepted.
“He really looked more closely at some of the small things he could give more attention to," Gilliam said. "He worked with coach on form, more core training, improved stride, being stronger.
“He always had big lungs.”
Even better than his individual performance was the fact that his second-place finish at regionals led the Terrors’ team to qualify for state, where they finished seventh.
“We were very, very happy with that. It was one of the highest state finishes from Palmer,” McIntyre said. “It was really awesome to get to be there with my friends. I can’t imagine anything better than that.”
It also meant he wasn’t the only person in Palmer gear sporting a different ‘do.
Though the hairstyle isn’t his favorite, he’s certainly not racing to change it.
“I don’t really have a plan," McIntyre said. "I don’t like it, but I don’t like having short hair. So I could dye it back, but I’m not sure yet.
“It’s definitely a good reminder of how we did at state.”