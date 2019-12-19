The Palmer boys’ cross country team made the most of what could be their final season as a Class 5A program.
The Terrors, which expect to drop to 4A next year due to enrollment numbers, placed seventh at state in Colorado’s largest classification, as it all finally came together.
The Terrors entered the season after the team missed state each of the last two years. Palmer was ninth in 2016 but senior Gus McIntyre was the only contributor from that team still around.
McIntyre got sick late in his sophomore season, and Palmer went unrepresented at state in 2017 before McIntrye, the team’s only qualifier, placed six in 2018 while most of his teammates struggled with illness and injury.
“That was kind of the story of Gus’ junior year,” Palmer coach Rob Gilliam said. “That was our 2018 season. We had a good team but people got sick and got injured.”
A healthy Terrors squad had the area’s best finish in 5A and earned Gilliam Gazette Preps’ Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year.
McIntryre ran the area’s best time regardless of classification to finish fifth, while Scott Prieve, a junior who was among the unlucky in 2018, finished in 16 minutes, 6.5 seconds, good for ninth.
“He came into the season healthier. He was injured most of his sophomore year,” Gilliam said. “That made a huge difference.”
Senior Wesley Wright (17:06.2), junior Cisco Alvarez (17:30.2) and senior Tucker Larson (18:01.9) rounded out the Palmer team score, while sophomores Max Pearson and Joe Lange also competed in the season finale.
“Everyone ran their best at the end of the season,” the Palmer coach said.
“It just really came together nicely.”
As excited as the Terrors are about the state finish, they say they pride themselves on a more immediate approach that focuses on the process instead of the end result.
Under Gilliam, that mindset will continue regardless of Palmer’s classification.
“We really focus on improving as people,” he said. “When we do that, outcomes take care of themselves.”