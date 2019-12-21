FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Anjelina Starck, jr., Rampart — The 6-foot junior made an immediate impact for the Rams, smacking down 19 kills in her first match in a Rampart uniform. Starck, a Penn State commit, finished the season with 430 kills, which ranks fourth in 5A, and a .331 hitting percentage. She also had 35 blocks, 355 digs and 55 aces.
Riley Simpson, jr., Rampart — With 417 kills as a junior, Simpson more than doubled her kill total from her sophomore season and finished ranked sixth in Class 5A. She also had 37 blocks, 289 digs and 40 aces to help Rampart to a Region 6 title and a 21-2 regular-season record.
OUTSIDE HITTER / MIDDLE BLOCKER
Peyton Burnett, sr., Lewis-Palmer — After playing just 11 sets as a junior, Burnett stepped in to make sure the reigning state champions never missed a beat. She finished with 84 total blocks, ranked 10th in 4A, and had 168 kills. She had six kills and six solo blocks in the 4A state championship match.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Amara Austin, sr., Coronado — Austin finished ranked second in 4A with 122 total blocks, including 98 solo. The senior middle blocker also had 150 kills and 22 aces as she helped the Cougars to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012. Austin nearly tripled her total blocks from her junior season in which she had 41.
DS/LIBERO
Gianna Bartalo, sr., Lewis-Palmer — The four-year varsity starter capped off her senior year with a fourth-straight state championship and her name in the state record book. Bartalo had 725 digs and 70 aces as a senior, bringing her career total to 1,948 digs, ranking her third in the state all-time, and had 211 career aces — 14th all-time.
SETTER
Kyra Kisting, fr., Palmer Ridge — Kisting made a lasting impression her freshman year, leading the state with 1,223 assists and helping Palmer Ridge to the program’s first state title match. She had 124 more assists than the state’s next-ranked setter, averaging 12.1 per game. She also had 45 aces, 54 kills and 171 digs.
UTILITY
Sarah Garner, sr., Woodland Park — Garner guided the Panthers to a historic season racking up 265 kills with a staggering .365 hitting percentage, ranked fifth in Class 4A. Garner also had 70 blocks and 35 aces. She finished her high school career with 300 total blocks, 694 kills and 108 aces.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Danielle Norman, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Riley Anderson, jr., Palmer Ridge
OUTSIDE HITTER/MIDDLE BLOCKER
Amelia Nott, fr., Pine Creek
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Tierney Barlow, so., Liberty
DS/LIBERO
Zoe Olson, sr., Doherty
SETTER
Ashlyn Phair, so., Rampart
UTILITY
Gabby Wilson, sr., Pine Creek
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Air Academy — Sydney Barnes, sr., MB/OH; Olivia Jacobsen, sr., MB; Riley Kerce, so., L; Natalia Lambos, jr., S; Hayley Payne, sr., S
Canon City — Grace Baxter, sr., MH; Mady Martinez, sr., S; Abigail Rupp, sr.; Kate Tedquist, sr., OH
Cheyenne Mountain — Emma Delich, jr., OH/MB; Karlee Pinell, so., OH; Hannah Svarverud, sr., MB
Coronado — Makayla Brown, jr., RS; Anna Griffin, sr., L; Caroline Risenhoover, sr., MB; Maycie Rogers, jr., OH; Rachel Scott, jr., S; Stacia Smith, jr., OH
Discovery Canyon — Sophie Boushell, jr., L; Aaliyanna Codrington, jr., MB; Paityn Kramer, sr., OH; Leah Lester, sr., OH; Katie Sproul, sr., S
Doherty — Joei Barela, so., OPP; Aine Doty, so., L; Abby Hutcheon, jr., MB
Falcon — Sierra Burns, jr., L
Fountain-Fort Carson — Arlee Aargon, so., L; Tauja Durham, sr., MB/OH
Harrison — Amyah Moore Allen, jr., S; Diamond Moore Heath, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Ally Delange, sr., S; Annika Hankenson, sr., MB; Maggie Masters, sr., MB; Michaela Recker, sr., DS
Liberty — Katelyn McMoore, sr., MB/OH
Mesa Ridge — Anissia Wong, jr., MH
Palmer Ridge — Elaina Della Rossa, jr., L; Naeemah Weathers, sr., MB/OPP; Madison Wilson, so., MB
Pine Creek — Alyssa Adkins, sr., S; Emma Genrich, sr., MB; Faith Horton, sr., L; Abby Sweeney, jr., S
Rampart — Brielle Edwards, so., MB; Grace Wilkinson, sr., L
The Classical Academy — Hope Storm, jr., S; Raegan Strickland, so., OH
Vista Ridge — Kennady Doggett, sr., OH; Cece Johnson, jr., MB; Paige Spruill, sr., OH
Woodland Park — Delaney Battin, sr., OH; Grace McClintock, so., OH; Karly Purkey, sr., S; Sydney Roshek, fr., L