David Moore III had just a week off after the 4A state championship game.
Then, it was back to business as usual for the three-time Gazette Preps 5A/4A Football Peak Performer of the Year.
Since he was in 8th grade, Moore has been completely dedicated to football. Whether it be practices, film review, individual workouts, you name it.
Football is life — and family.
“The game just means a lot more to me,” Moore said. “Football is a family and I love that about the game because if one person doesn’t do their job the offense is ruined, or the defense is ruined.”
And that won’t change now that his high school career is over.
“I spend half my day focused on football, to be honest,” Moore said. “I’m always watching film, studying the game, working out. But I don’t mind it because I need something to do.”
While Moore has been one of the best players in the state since his breakout in the 2016 4A state championship game, something changed for the running back before his senior year.
On the verge of a record-breaking season, Moore, a 5-foot-8, 187-pound running back didn’t have the "big time" college offers he was looking for before his senior season.
“I knew something needed to change, and that was definitely my work ethic and football in general,” Moore said. “So I went to the film room and studied more. I worked out more to get bigger, faster, stronger, and that definitely helped this season.”
He finished with a career-best average of over 200 yards per game — an impressive feat considering Pine Creek’s dominance through the regular season where the Eagles outscored opponents by nearly 30 points. That meant that Moore didn’t play much of the second half in most games.
He had 36 rushing touchdowns, bringing his career total to 94 scores, ranking him 13th all-time in Colorado history.
But it’s his career rushing total that puts him among the best Colorado high school players of all time.
With 7,627 rushing yards, Moore is the third-ranked Colorado running back of all-time, and the only southern Colorado running back ranked among the top 10.
Moore hopes his efforts usher comparisons as the "high school Barry Sanders."
Sanders, also an under-recruited high school athlete, is Moore’s hero and inspiration in football.
“He really inspires me because I’m a short back like him and I’m stocky like him,” Moore said. “So I just think I can do it like he did.”
Both 5-8, both with a knack to run through high school defenses — but Moore has a few things thing Sanders never did — a high school career with 10 times the number of starts, two state championships and 6,210 more rushing yards.
But more importantly than individual stats and accolades, Moore measures his senior success by a big, gold trophy.
Last January, Moore and the 36 Pine Creek seniors made a commitment to bring home the 2019 4A state championship trophy, vowing to end their high school career with a win.
And they did, with a dominant 34-3 victory over Broomfield for the program’s second state title in four years. Moore rushed 30 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his high school finale.
“Extremely important for us to win our last game,” Moore said. “Not only because we played together for a long time, but we built that bond that we can trust each other with anything. The last game meant a lot to us.”