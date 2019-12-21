Six of Lewis-Palmer’s nine state volleyball championships have one very important thing in common — The Bartalo family.
Each Lewis-Palmer team that has hoisted a state championship trophy since 2013 has included at least one Bartalo sister.
But now Gianna Bartalo, the youngest, has finished her L-P volleyball career with a 4-for-4 record in state championships as the team’s starting libero, ending a 10-year run of Bartalos in orange and black.
“I started going to games when I was in third grade, I think,” Bartalo said. “It was always really exciting to go to the games and watch my sisters not only because I looked up to them so much, but the environment was always amazing. It has really just felt like family since my oldest sister went there.”
Gianna’s oldest sister Hannah (class of 2011) was the first to go through the program, followed by Abigail (class of 2014) and Lydia (class of 2017). Before Gianna, Lydia held the Bartalo family record for state championships, winning a title with L-P in three of her four years as a starter.
On Nov. 16, 2019, Gianna broke that record, helping the Rangers win their fourth consecutive state title.
She had 725 digs and 70 aces as a senior, bringing her career total to 1,948 digs, ranking her third in the state all-time. She also finished her career with 211 career aces — 14th all-time in Colorado.
But her efforts were not only apparent on the stat sheet. She's been a vocal leader on the court since her freshman year.
“It meant a lot just being able to give to a program that has given so much to me and my family,” Bartalo said. “It has really been home for a long time. Just to be able to impact the team and create success has been really nice. So yeah, there’s not another Bartalo coming but I think we have all left a lot of wisdom for all of the younger girls so they can hopefully carry the tradition on.”
While the end result looked as if it was business as usual for the Rangers, this year Bartalo said Lewis-Palmer had something to prove, as she was the only returning starter from 2018. But it was clear midway through the regular season that it wasn’t a “rebuilding year."
The Rangers went on a nine-match winning streak, claimed their seventh league title in eight years and finished the year 21-1 against 4A competition.
“This season was really special, especially in a season when people didn’t think we could,” Bartalo said. “To be able to prove people wrong, and to be able to leave a lasting impression was great.”
It was clear early on that Bartalo would have a lasting impact on the program as one of the most advanced liberos in the state — even as a freshman.
She credits her skill level to an often overlooked resource in Colorado — beach volleyball.
“It’s such a big part of the sport that is not really taken advantage of, especially in Colorado,” Bartalo said. “But playing beach volleyball helped a ton with my ball control and with speed and defensive skills.”
While Bartalo said he never "chose" to be a libero — she jokes that she was forced into it because of her 5-foot-7 stature — she wouldn’t trade it for another position on the court.
“Sometimes being a libero is not the most rewarding position because the hitters get all the glory, but at the end of the day it’s such a fun position and I love it,” Bartalo said.