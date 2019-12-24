When Pine Creek coach Todd Miller took the helm in 2005 it would’ve been difficult to predict the the immense success the Eagles’ football program has grown accustomed to in the last 15 years.
In his tenure, Miller has accumulated a 148-29 record, four state championships, 14 league championships and 14 seasons with no more than three losses.
And it’s that tradition, according to Miller, which has allowed the program to continue its sustained success.
“With the legacy that we’ve had comes tradition, and that tradition can push you,” said Miller, the Gazette Preps 5A/4A Football Coach of the Year. “The next group doesn’t want to let down the next group, and we teach them about the young men that have spent time in this program before they got here. (The tradition) happened a long time ago by guys who wore blue and green jerseys just like these guys do now. We tell them they’re walking in their shoes, and what are you going to do about it?”
Rising underclassmen will now be walking in the shoes of 36 seniors from the class of 2020, which has left an permanent mark on the Eagles program, capped off by the 2019 4A state championship.
“This year was an extremely fun team to coach and the reason why it was was because there wasn’t a lot of ego,” Miller said. “We didn’t have any issues, we just played and put all of our baggage behind us and we moved forward. That was really refreshing because typically I think a very talented group can be stigmatized for having a certain disposition of not being coachable, and this group was as coachable as we have ever had.”
Miller’s success leading the Eagles to a fourth state title since 2013 led him to national recognition as he was selected to be one of eight coaches to lead Team West in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, TX on Jan. 4.
Miller said step one to getting a coachable group like the 2019 Eagles is developing ‘fat souls’ that think beyond the 120 yard-yard gridiron.
“We try to get them to think outside of themselves for a little bit, and that’s not easy,” Miller said.
“We try to peel back the athletics part of it and ask how is our locker room going to get better. How are we going to be better in our hallways? How are we going to react when things don’t go your way? And with that I think the guys really started to like each other more and we became a better team.”
And it showed.
In 2019 Pine Creek outscored opponents by 30 points on average, and increased its average all-purpose yard total by 128 yards per game since 2018.
While Miller studies countless hours of film and has a clear game plan every Friday night, he said he has not sat down to examine his own coaching philosophy.
“I guess I haven’t had time to really reflect because we are always chasing,” Miller said. “I hope our young guys as they graduate after having to put up with four years of me I hope they leave this place as hard workers. I hope they show up and do what they need to do and they put in a long day’s work and an honest living. When they say they’re going to do something they commit to it and I hope that is what we have established here.”