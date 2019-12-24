OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Gavin Herberg, sr., Pine Creek — Herberg finished his varsity career with 1,722 passing yards as a senior to help the Eagles to a 4A state title. He threw 25 touchdowns and had a .578 completion percentage with just five interceptions. He also had 470 rushing yards, including a career-high 143 yards in the state title game, earning him the game MVP trophy.
WIDE RECEIVER
Mussa Pene, sr., Liberty — Pene finished ranked ninth in the state in receiving yards with 1,006 and had eight touchdowns, helping the Lancers to their best season since 2016. He had a career-high performance in his high school finale with 230 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Air Academy.
Brandon Becker, sr., Doherty — Becker led the Doherty offense splitting his time between receiver and running back. He had 646 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but did most scoring with his feet, running for 205 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns. Becker also ran for two 2-point conversions and had 15 tackles.
RUNNING BACK
David Moore III, sr., Pine Creek — Moore completed his high school career as one of the top-3 running backs in Colorado history with 7,627 rushing yards, finishing his senior season with a career-high 2,602 yards and 36 touchdowns. With 96 total touchdowns Moore finishes tied for 13th in Colorado history in career TDs and sixth in rushing attempts with 793.
Sam Beers, fr., Air Academy — Beers stormed into his high school football career, ranking second in the nation among freshmen with 1,804 rushing yards and averaging more than 180 yards per game. He had 30 touchdowns, including seven touchdowns in a breakout performance in Week 3 of the regular season.
TIGHT END
Rece Rowan, sr., Pine Creek — In his first season playing tight end Rowan had 211 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 30 yards per catch as he was typically targeted for big plays which included 65 and 50-yard TDs. Standing at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds Rowan was also a force on defense with 47 tackles including 10 for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Caleb Nott, jr., Pine Creek — With a 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame it’s no wonder why Nott played a vital role on the Eagle offensive line, which finished third in the state in total rushing yards with 3,995. At tackle Nott’s efforts helped Pine Creek average nearly 300 rushing yards.
Andy Ernst, sr., Pine Creek — In his third varsity season on the Eagle offensive line, Ernst helped Pine Creek increase its run game, which was already ranked among the top in the state. His efforts at guard helped the Eagles to average 50 more rushing yards per game.
Damon Darling, sr., Pine Creek — Darling, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound center and a three-year starter helped maintain consistency and balance in the Pine Creek offense which averaged nearly 100 more yards per game than 2018.
Grant Tucker, sr., Rampart — The Rams had two 1,000-yard rushers and 2,790 total rushing yards thanks in part to senior tackle Grant Tucker, opening holes to allow the offense to average 279 rushing yards.
Ethan Kramer, sr., Pine Creek — At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Kramer was just one piece of one of the state’s largest offensive lines. The senior tackle and three-year starter helped Pine Creek’s offense average 426 total yards in 2019.
ATHLETE
Cale Cormaney, jr., Rampart — After proving as a sophomore he could be a true dual-threat quarterback, Cormaney improved even more, throwing for 672 yards and ran to his first 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 53 tackles, two interceptions and a caused fumble.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACK
Max Lofy, sr., Pine Creek — Lofy, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound Wisconsin signee had 10 passes defended and an interception with 15 tackles, including 12 solo. On offense, Lofy had 212 receiving yards and 114 return yards. He was described by area coaches as an ‘immediate gamechanger’ in the defensive backfield.
Logan Siffert, sr., Doherty — Siffert, a senior quarterback, cornerback combo, finished with 69 total tackles and two passes defended. He also threw for 942 yards in six appearances with a .600 completion percentage and rushed for 304.
Joshua Romain, jr., Vista Ridge — Romain led local 5A and 4A players with five interceptions and had 66 return yards. The junior defensive back also defended four passes and had 41 total tackles.
Beau Freyler, jr., Pine Creek — In his first varsity season, junior safety Freyler led Pine Creek with 73 total tackles including 39 solo and had three tackles for a loss. He had a team-high three interceptions and also defended six passes and recovered a fumble.
LINEBACKER
Are’an Burr, jr., Air Academy — Junior linebacker continued off his sophomore success to lead Air Academy with 130 total tackles — ranking eighth in Class 4A. He also had five sacks, 13 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.
Joe Naple, so., Palmer — Naple finished his sophomore year with 126 total tackles, ranking fourth in the state among sophomores. He averaged 14 tackles per game and also had an interception, defended a pass, a sack and eight QB hurries.
Brent Nossaman, sr., Rampart — In his first full varsity season, Nossaman, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound middle linebacker, led the Rams with 92 total tackles, seven for a loss, and three sacks for a team-high 20 yard-loss.
Mike Cornelius, sr., Liberty — Cornelius stepped into his linebacker position in a big way as a senior, finishing with a team-leading 129 tackles. He pulled down a career-high 23 tackles in a game twice this season. He also had a sack, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Jaleen Young, sr., Vista Ridge — The 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior anchored the Vista Ridge defensive line, finishing with 52 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, good for seventh in 4A. He also had three fumble recoveries and returned one into the end zone.
Elias Rolfe, sr., Pine Creek — Rolfe helped the Pine Creek defense limit opponents to fewer than 13 points on average. He finished his senior season with 65 tackles including 10 for a loss and led the team with 10 sacks.
Abner Schwab, jr., Pine Creek — Despite measuring at 5-foot-6, 162 pounds, Pine Creek junior Schwab pulled down 32 tackles, including 11 for a loss and had five sacks. He had a season-high six tackles — five for a loss — in the 4A state championship game.
David Garcia, sr., Mesa Ridge — Garcia had a knack for bringing players down behind the line of scrimmage with 20.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks. He had 42 total tackles as a senior to lead Mesa Ridge’s defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
Brody Gish, jr., Doherty — Though he missed three games due to injury, Gish led the state averaging 49.5 yards per punt, with his longest measuring 90 yards. He had 1,088 punt yards total. He also had 785 passing yards and 247 rushing.
PLACE KICKER
Luke Wieland, sr., Pine Creek — Wieland led 5A and 4A in point-after tries, making 74 of 78 attempts and was 5-of-7 on field goals, making his longest - 33 yards - in Week 4. He also had 5,081 kickoff yards and 64 touchbacks
RETURNER
Eddie Kyle, sr., Pine Creek — Kyle finished ranked eighth in the state with 540 return yards - 214 on kickoff returns and 326 from punts. He had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Ponderosa, helping him to a career-high in return yards with 162 against the Mustangs.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Daucin Dvorsky, sr., Liberty
WIDE RECEIVER
Jesse Saiz, sr., Palmer
Malachi Salus, sr., Liberty
RUNNING BACK
Dezmen Oliver, so., Fountain-Fort Carson
Chris Yoo, sr., Rampart
TIGHT END
Micah Senrick, sr., Coronado
OFFENSIVE LINE
Brendan Bills, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Justin Anetone, sr., Doherty
Derric Overbey, sr., Vista Ridge
Aidan Diller, sr., Air Academy
Christian Jones, sr., Air Academy
ATHLETE
Daymond Hill, jr., Doherty
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACK
Kyle Elligott, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Tashon Smith, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Zay Garcia, sr., Doherty
Preston Morton, so., Cheyenne Mountain
LINEBACKER
Kaleb Scheltens, sr., Liberty
Sefa Leatimua, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Jammin Henry, sr., Liberty
John Myers, sr., Coronado
DEFENSIVE LINE
Justin Anetone, sr., Doherty
Nico Gagliardi, so., Cheyenne Mountain
Emmanuel Taylor, sr., Vista Ridge
Jake Boley, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
Christopher Livingstone, jr., Vista Ridge
PLACEKICKER
Gaboric Decker, jr., Doherty
RETURNER
Dante Ritter, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Cole Eck, sr., G/DE; Jamon Ehrig, jr., CB; Ethan Martin, sr., FB/S; Eli Montoya, sr., CB; William Sak-Bachini, jr., C/DT
Cheyenne Mountain — Colton Bellew, jr., LB; Brayden Bethart, jr., LB; Jackson Blaylock, sr., WR/DB; Brad Helton, jr., WR/CB; Dutch Jones, sr., LB; Noah Logan, sr., RB/DE
Coronado — Ladarius Mays, sr., RB/CB; Nick Sells, jr.
Doherty — Kevin Knebel, sr., G/DE; Chance Maiave-Grabe, sr., G; Josiah Pacheco, sr., FS; Jaquay Seawright, sr., S; AJ Tracy, sr., LB
Fountain-Fort Carson — Sherman Deaton, sr., OL/DL; Mike Jones, sr., DB/WR; Divante Lynch, jr., DB; Julian Mendoza, sr., OLB; Trey Porter, jr., DL; Tavian Tuli, fr., QB
Liberty — Elias Alexander, jr., RB/LB; Brandon Killough, jr., OL/DL; Jack Shaver, sr., G/DE; Bryson Williams, jr., WR/DB
Palmer — Carlos Moreno, jr., QB
Pine Creek — Ed Bowman, so., DT; Colin Chatman, jr., OLB; Braden Kramer, so., ATH; Aiden Lala, sr., S; Branyon Murdock, jr., OL; Spencer Peterson, sr., ATH
Rampart — Gabe Knapp, jr., MLB; Dalton Slaughter, jr., T/NG
Vista Ridge — Keyon Burris, jr., WR/CB; Tyler Clark, sr., LB; Brayden Dorman, fr., QB; Brandon Hills, fr., WR; Michael McClendon, sr., DB; Ryan Poolman, sr., LB