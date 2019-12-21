FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Charlie Tidwell, sr., CSCS — Tidwell finished in the top-10 in the state with a .416 hitting percentage and was ranked No. 12 with 449 kills. The senior hitter also had 32 aces and 43 blocks. In two years at CSCS she accumulated 731 kills, 87 blocks and 63 aces and a career hitting percentage of .363.
Abby Miller, jr., CSCS — With 261 kills Miller was an integral piece to the Lions’ offense, which dominated through the regular season. The junior had a .240 hitting percentage, 23 blocks and 58 aces as CSCS clinched its second straight league title and an undefeated 3A record through the regular season.
OUTSIDE HITTER / MIDDLE BLOCKER
Riley Stearns, jr., Peyton — Stearns proved to be the definition of a dual-threat as a junior, leading area players in blocks with 74, and also had 251 kills for the Panthers. She finished her second varsity season with a .297 hitting percentage and 31 aces.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Kya’ Willis, jr., James Irwin — Willis was the Jaguars go-to threat as the junior led James Irwin in kills and blocks. She had 205 kills with a .258 hitting percentage, and 71 blocks, including 60 solo. She was also second on the team in aces with 53 and had 139 digs.
DS/LIBERO
Sarah Connors, sr., St. Mary’s — The senior libero had 299 digs and was second on the team in aces with 54. She also led the Pirates’ serve-receive with 408 receptions and just 39 errors. She finished her career with St. Mary’s with 609 digs, 128 aces and 172 kills.
SETTER
Kiersten Brock, jr., CSCS — After an impressive sophomore campaign leading the Lions to the state title match, Brock returned to quarterback CSCS’ offense finishing with 1,099 assists — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A with 144 more assists than the next-ranked setter. She also had 24 aces, 131 digs and 49 kills.
UTILITY
Jubilee Diamond, sr., CSCS — Diamond took a huge leap between her junior and senior seasons improving her hitting percentage by over 100 points. She had 192 kills and a .320 hitting percentage — up from .193 as a junior. She also had 24 blocks and led the team with 71 aces.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER
Elise Layton, jr., Colorado Springs School
Anneliese Fricke, so., Fountain Valley
OUTSIDE HITTER / MIDDLE BLOCKER
Jillian Kellick, jr., St. Mary’s
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Avah Armour, fr., Manitou Springs
DS/LIBERO
Erin Dornan, sr., Vanguard
SETTER
Alexa LaMack, sr., St. Mary’s
UTILITY
Seneca Hackley, sr., St. Mary’s
HONORABLE MENTION
Colorado Springs Christian — Avery Stein, sr., S; Elisabeth Jensen, sr., OPP; Kayla Merckx, jr., MH
Colorado Springs School — Mia Chavez, so., DS; Chively Kerek, so., OH; Sarina Mansour, sr., S; Bailey Reid, jr., CSS; Whitney Richardi, jr., MB
Ellicott — Kaela France, jr., OH; Dalton Henderson, so., MH
Evangelical Christian — Amy Antes, sr.; Micah Elpers, so.
Florence — Tristan Masar, sr., RS
Fountain Valley — Chloe Mason, sr., S
James Irwin — Kailan Gallegos, jr., S
Manitou Springs — Mahlia Glass, jr., S; Teagan Nevada, sr., MH
Peyton — Sydney Campbell, so., OH; Baylee Farris, jr., DS; Paige Gowen, jr., OH; Josie Lee, jr., S
Pikes Peak Christian — Kyler Sweat, sr.
St. Mary’s — Katie Morales, sr., MB; Rachel Wilcox, sr., L
Vanguard — Courtney Arrasmith, sr., MB/OH; Abby Meinen, jr., OH; Aspen Patrick, so., OH; Ainsley Skur, fr., S; Jaden Fuqua, jr., S