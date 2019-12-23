Deuce Roberson had a simple goal throughout his high school career -- go out a winner.
He did it as a sophomore. Again as a junior, and finally his senior year as Palmer Ridge became one of six schools in Colorado history to win three consecutive state championships.
But when the clock ticked down in Palmer Ridge’s 35-13 state championship win over Pueblo South, Roberson collapsed on the 22-yard line.
“The thing that hit my mind instantly was, ‘It’s done’,” Roberson said. “It hit me hard, like, damn I’m not going to play with my brothers anymore, but at the same time it was also tears of joy just knowing that we did it, we came out on top three years in a row.”
Roberson played a vital role on the Bears’ last three state championship teams. He proved to be a game-changer and is The Gazette Preps 3A-1A Football Peak Performer of the Year. He had 1,040 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. He also threw for 325 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 308 yards and two scores.
Oh, and let’s not forget a state record in career receiving yards.
Roberson set a state record in career receiving yards with 4,042. The former record was held for 30 years.
He finished his career at Palmer Ridge with 210 career receptions for 4,042 yards, 37 touchdown catches and 547 rushing yards, including 308 as a senior. He also had 162 career tackles, including 59 in 2019, and 14 interceptions.
But for Roberson, it’s not as much about championship rings and records, it’s about living a dream.
“I’m not here to chase clout, I don’t care if I’m going to be famous,” Roberson said. “I’m chasing a dream and my dream is to play as long as I can until I’m told I can’t or I’m told I physically can’t anymore.”
Roberson is one of three uncommitted Class of 2020 recruits ranked in the top 30 in Colorado.
“I’m chasing a dream and I’ll do it quietly,” Roberson said. “I focus on where can I go that’s going to give me the best chance to fulfill my dreams. Wherever that is, wherever clicks in my mind that feels like home, that’s where I’m going to go, I’m not going to second-guess it.”
While his destination is not yet set, Roberson is sure football will change for him once he gets to college, a realization that he said hit him at the conclusion of his final high school game.
“I love football and I always will, but now it turns into a business,” Roberson said. “I’m going to be fighting for a scholarship. … I’m going to be told I’m not the guy, or I don’t have what it takes, but I love that. It powers me and it motivates me. That’s the type of stuff I want to hear. I’m just going to use it and better myself so no one can say anything about me other than, ‘wow that kid can play.’ that’s my end goal.”