OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Luke McAllister, jr., Palmer Ridge — With a 3A-leading 2,647 passing yards and 28 touchdowns McAllister’s efforts helped Palmer Ridge continue its trajectory of success to a third straight state title. He finished his first varsity season with a .610 completion percentage and threw just three interceptions in 223 passing attempts.
WIDE RECEIVER
Deuce Roberson, sr., Palmer Ridge — Roberson wrote his name in the record books as Colorado’s all-time leader in receiving yards, setting the state record at 4,042 career yards. He had 1,040 yards and 12 touchdown catches as a senior. He also threw for 325 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 308 yards and two scores.
Kaden Dudley, jr., Palmer Ridge — Dudley completed his "breakout" season with 794 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. He had a career performance in the state championship where he had 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The two-way starter was also vital in the secondary with five interceptions and 90 total tackles.
RUNNING BACK
Raef Ruel, sr., Palmer Ridge — Ruel capped off his senior season with 1,830 rushing yards — an improvement of more than 500 yards and nearly 40 yards per game from a year ago. He hit a new level in the state playoffs, averaging 202 yards per game and had 11 touchdowns in the postseason. In his four-year career Ruel has 4,437 yards and 84 total touchdowns.
Marshall Pike, sr., Discovery Canyon — Pike led Class 3A averaging 143.2 rushing yards per game and ran for 27 touchdowns as a senior. He was limited to fewer than 100 yards in just three games this season and never fumbled on 279 carries. Pike finished his high school career with 3,402 yards, averaging 100.1 per game, and had 48 touchdowns.
TIGHT END
Bryson Cox, jr., Woodland Park — Cox led the Pikes Peak region tight ends with 476 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 68 yards on just five carries and was vital on defense with 55 total tackles and a team-leading 15 for a loss and four sacks.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Gage Clawson, sr., Discovery Canyon — Clawson has been a major part of the Thunder's powerful offense for two years, allowing his 6-foot-4 frame to open holes for the option offense that averaged more than 300 yards in 2019. DC’s run game was ranked fourth in the state with more than 3,800 rushing yards. At linebacker, Clawson also had 78 tackles.
Cameron Reiman, sr., Palmer Ridge — The 6-4, 295-pound senior tackle helped Palmer Ridge improve its total average yards to 419.5 yards. His efforts also opened up the run game, which averaged 25 additional yards per game compared to 2018. In a brief appearances on defense Reiman had a fumble recovery and returned it 5 yards.
Rian Chavez, jr., Colorado Springs Christian — Chavez, who played a little bit of everything as a junior, helped the CSCS offense average more than 245 yards per game. As a two-way starter at middle linebacker, Chavez also had 58 tackles and 22 tackles for a loss.
Connor Jones, so., Palmer Ridge — Jones, a 6-6, 250-pound sophomore used his stature to open up holes for the improved Palmer Ridge running game, which put up more than 2,800 yards in 2019. Jones was also the Bears’ long snapper and received his first Division I offer from CSU.
Jailen Simmons, sr., Harrison — Simmons’ efforts on the offensive line helped the Panthers’ average 317 rushing yards and helped protect first-year starting quarterback Jaseim Mitchell, who threw for nearly 1,300 yards. As a two-way starter, Simmons had 63 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
ATHLETE
Colton Murray, sr., Peyton — As a four-year starter for the Panthers, Murray finished his career with his best season. He had 920 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and threw for 274 yards. He also had 120 total tackles, ranked fifth in 1A, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and caused three fumbles. On special teams he averaged 31 yards per punt and was 14 for 16 on PATs.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACK
Marcellus Reed, jr., Palmer Ridge — Reed hit a new stride his junior season with 37 tackles, six interceptions and eight passes defended. Of his 37 tackles 25 were solo and he tied a career-high six tackles, an interception and a 53-yard touchdown catch in the state championship game against Pueblo South. Reed also had 275 receiving yards.
Kieran Fry, sr., Palmer Ridge — Fry played a major role in the Palmer Ridge secondary, which led the state with 27 interceptions. Fry finished his senior season with six picks and had 118 interception return yards, and returned two to the end zone. Fry also had 35 total tackles and 239 receiving yards.
Alex Clarke, sr., Harrison — With six interceptions and 43 total tackles Clarke did it all on the Panther defense. He pulled down a career-high 11 tackles against No. 1 Mead in the first round of the playoffs and had an interception return for a touchdown against rival Sierra.
Alex Nelson, jr., The Classical Academy — Nelson, a junior, doubled his defensive stats from a year ago, pulling down four interceptions and totaling 54 tackles, including 20 solo. He returned one pick for a 22-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble.
LINEBACKER
Saxon Wright, jr., Palmer Ridge — With 158 total tackles Wright finished the season ranked fourth in the state averaging 12.2 tackles. He had nine tackles for a loss, seven sacks and an interception. He played some of his best football against Pueblo South, with a career-high 18 tackles in a Week 4 meeting and 17 against the Colts in the 3A state title game.
Davonn Stevens, jr., Harrison — Stevens finished his junior season ranked eighth in Class 3A with 119 total tackles averaging 10.8 per game. The junior pulled down 14 tackles against No. 1 seed Mead in the opening round of the playoffs, and had a career-high 20 tackles against Pueblo County. He also had a sack, and interception and a fumble recovery.
Cole Palmer, sr., The Classical Academy — Palmer, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker completed his senior season with 112 tackles, including 62 solo, six sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss. The UNLV commit averaged 11.2 tackles and had two games with 15 or more tackles, including 17 in a 7-0 win over La Junta. He also had an interception, fumble recovery and blocked a punt.
Elijah Burkett, jr., Colorado Springs Christian — Burkett finished ninth in 1A with 104 total tackles averaging 9.5 per game. He also had eight sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss, including four TFL against Yuma in a three-point state playoff win. Burkett, a 5-10, 170-pound junior also caused four fumbles and recovered two.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Ky’a Martin, sr., Palmer Ridge — Martin capped off his career at Palmer Ridge averaging 6.1 tackles as a senior, with 85 total including 45 solo. He also had seven sacks, a fumble recovery and six QB hurries. The 6-4, 285-pound end played some of his best football in the playoffs, combining for 21 tackles, four TFL and two sacks in his final two high school games.
Makeah Scippio, sr., Harrison — Scippio was a two-way starter for the Panthers, using his 6-4, 200-pound frame to pull down catches and pull down tackles. He had 64 total tackles, including 46 solo, 19 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks. He also caused a fumble, had an interception and 224 receiving yards.
Cody Bruce, sr., Palmer Ridge — At 6-3, 280 pounds Bruce was not a lineman to be trifled with. He had 31 total tackles as a senior averaging 3.4 per game and two sacks. He aided a defensive line that limited opponents to fewer than 18 points per game and posted three shutouts.
Colton Minnich, sr., Falcon — After transitioning from a defensive back to a defensive lineman Minnich found his groove in the second half of the season, racking up nine total tackles including five sacks, six tackles for a loss and a caused fumble in his final two games as a Falcon. The 6-2, 180-pound dual threat also had 188 receiving yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
Hayden Cooper, sr., The Classical Academy — Cooper was the Titans' Swiss army knife playing multiple positions on each side of the ball. But some of his most impressive stats came on special teams. Cooper averaged 41.5 yards per punt and pinned five kicks inside the 20. He also had 2,608 kickoff yards and 26 touchbacks.
PLACEKICKER
Zach Pribyl, sr., Palmer Ridge — Pribyl finished his senior year leading Class 3A in PATs making 77 of 81 attempts. He was 3 for 6 in field goals, and made a career-long 42-yarder in Week 2 of the regular season. In his career Pribyl made 97 percent of his point-after attempts (147-151) and was 4 for 9 in field-goal attempts to total 159 career points.
RETURNER
Caleb Stockton, jr., Colorado Springs Christian — Stockton did a little bit of everything for the Lions as a junior as the team’s quarterback, top defensive back and return specialist. He led local 3A-1A returners with 300 yards and averaged 19.6 yards per punt return and returned two for a touchdown.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Jaseim Mitchell, jr., Harrison
WIDE RECEIVER
Seth Fuller, jr., Harrison
Seth Newton, jr., Canon City
RUNNING BACK
Cade Palmer, so., The Classical Academy
Peyton Brones, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
TIGHT END
Grant Alexander, sr., The Classical Academy
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jase Lantto, sr., Peyton
Nathan Nass, jr., Falcon
Kai Arneson, sr., Lewis-Palmer
Jack Dewey, sr., Discovery Canyon
Nate Lemke, sr., Palmer Ridge
ATHLETE
Jonah Isakson, sr., Discovery Canyon
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACK
Matt Robinson, sr., Harrison
Tristan Dimery, sr., Woodland Park
Drew Listello, sr., Discovery Canyon
Hayden Whitaker, so., Falcon
LINEBACKER
Joe Dunn, jr., Colorado Springs Christian
Jacob Wilkinson, jr., Woodland Park
Stryder Sartor, jr., Falcon
Ryan Connelley, so., Elizabeth
DEFENSIVE LINE
Zeke Larson, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
Matias Lopez, sr., Woodland Park
Dane Campbell, sr., Discovery Canyon
Kajon Smith, sr., Mitchell
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
Kenneth Pasion, jr., Discovery Canyon
PLACEKICKER
Connor Clancy, jr., Discovery Canyon
RETURNER
West Hart, so., Peyton
HONORABLE MENTION
Canon City — Josh Rall, jr., WR/DB; Dylan O’Rourke, so., RB/LB
Colorado Springs Christian — Severin Grundvig, jr., OLB; Andrew Knedler, jr., TE
Discovery Canyon — Christian Call, sr., RB/MLB; Kevin Frye, sr., RB; Ethan Hall, sr., WR; Zach Surface sr., TE
Falcon — Jonathan Lozano, so., G/DT; Darius McFarland, so., RB
Florence — Owen Busetti, jr., MLB; Javier Lancaster, sr., OL/DL
Harrison — Khali Dotison, jr., WR/DB; Romeo Wells, sr., RB
Elizabeth — Cole Morse, sr. DE/T; Vincent Weber, sr., QB
Lewis Palmer — Paxton Crowell, sr., WR; Jake Martin, sr., RB
Palmer Ridge — Noah Brom, sr., RB/MLB; Anthony Costanzo, so., FS/WR; Cam Jones, jr., Kelenn O’Connor, jr.
Peyton — Zak Cobb, so., DE; Jase Lantto, sr., T
Pikes Peak Christian — Hudson Grant, sr., RB; Ben Koprova, sr., C/DE; Nathan Seay, sr., RB; Jackson Thorne, sr., QB
Sand Creek — Greg Garnett, jr., RB; Tim Newton, jr., MLB
St. Mary’s — Robbie Muehlbauer, sr., QB
The Classical Academy — Blake Branch, sr., TE; Ethan Brunk, jr., TE/LB; Taylor May, sr., DL
Woodland Park — Colin Kucera, jr., QB; Kaden Koksma, sr., OLB; Braden Roskam, jr., RB/FS